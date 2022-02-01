Former Florida State defensive end named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Four former Seminoles will play in the Pro Bowl this weekend.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is scheduled for this Sunday and some of the top stars in the league will be participating in the exhibition. Quarterback Russell Wilson, running back Jonathan Taylor, and defensive end Myles Garrett are a few of the talented players set to be in Las Vegas.

Like every year, some players that are named to the Pro Bowl end up being replaced due to an injury or a Super Bowl appearance. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was selected to the initial roster but he's decided to withdraw from the game.

In his place, former Florida State defensive end and current Philadelphia Eagles star, Josh Sweat, will be playing for the NFC in the Pro Bowl.

This is surprising but good news after Sweat dealt with a life-threatening medical emergency prior to Philadelphia's playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sweat has seemingly recovered enough to be able to suit up for the Pro Bowl.

During the 2021 season, the Virginia native started 13 games for the Eagles, recording 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. One of Sweat's highlight performances of the season came in a 44-6 victory over Detroit where he compiled four tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss. He's been with Philadelphia since he was drafted by the franchise in 2018.

Sweat becomes the third former Seminole to be selected to the Pro Bowl this year. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will also be participating in the exhibition. Star defender Jalen Ramsey won't be able to play due to the Los Angeles Rams appearing in the super bowl next week.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

