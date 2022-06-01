Former FSU running back predicted to emerge for New York Giants

The New York Jets landed what could end up being the steal of the 2022 NFL Draft in former Florida State star defensive end, Jermaine Johnson. After a dominant season in Tallahassee, Johnson is primed to continue flourishing for a franchise that is looking for leaders in its rebuild process.

Could another former Seminole join Johnson as a budding star in the Big Apple? According to a recent prediction from Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr, it's a possibility. While making 100 bold predictions for the 2022 season, Orr forecasted that undrafted free agent running back Jashaun Corbin will break onto the scene with the New York Giants.

"98. Jashaun Corbin is the undrafted free agent we will be all talking about

Saquon Barkley has a revival, but Corbin will emerge as a potential star in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense. The former Florida State Seminoles backfield patience earns him carries early in 2022."

There was optimism that Corbin would be selected late in the recent draft but that failed to come to fruition after he struggled during the predraft process. Regardless, he swiftly landed a deal with the New York Giants, a team that has had its fair share of trouble at running back recently with the dimming durability of star, Saquon Barkley.

Following back-to-back 1K+ seasons on the ground to begin his career, Barley has appeared in just 15 games over the last two years. He played in 13 games in 2021, averaging a mere 3.7 yards per attempt and finding the end zone just twice. Barkley's unpredictability makes him a wildcard entering the season and the team needs another option in the stable.

At this time, there's not much behind Barkley. The Giants have four others runnings back under contract; Matt Breida, Antonio Williams, Gary Brightwell, and Corbin. Breida is the most experienced of the group but he's been held under 300 yards on the ground in each of the last two years. Williams hasn't appeared in a game since 2020 while Brightwell has never taken a carry at running back, mainly contributing on special teams.

That means there's a legitimate opportunity for Corbin to make the roster and push for the backup job behind Barkley if he can get off to a fast start in training camp. While he doesn't have game-changing speed or athleticism, the Florida native has the capability to be a successful back at the NFL level. Corbin also has a chip on his shoulder after going undrafted.

“Obviously, I was a little hurt not getting drafted, but honestly, it’s a blessing in disguise,” Corbin said via The Athletic. “It just adds another chip on my shoulder. I just feel like that’s the story of my life, having to prove people wrong and prove the people who believe in me right. I’m just thankful they gave me the opportunity and I’ve got to go make the most of it.”

During his two years at Florida State, Corbin started in 20 of his 21 appearances, recording 224 attempts for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns. He added 44 catches for 249 yards and another score. According to Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Corbin flashed during the team's Rookie Mini-Camp.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



