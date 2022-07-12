Skip to main content

Jalen Ramsey Fires Back at "Overrated" Mention from Anonymous NFL Executive

Jalen Ramsey is making sure the facts still stick.

Florida State does something very few, if any, programs can do as well as them - put defensive backs in the league.

Jalen Ramsey has been an elite NFL cornerback since he entered the league in 2016. The former 5th overall pick has been sensational for Jacksonville and now the LA Rams.

He’s been to the Pro Bowl five straight seasons is a three-time All-Pro (back-to-back seasons), and he was a driving force on a Rams defense that helped them win the Super Bowl this past season.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commit offered by fellow ACC program

This generation has seen some elite corners. From Derrell Revis, and Patrick Peterson to Ramsey, there’s debate on where they fall on the all-time list. Jalen made it known he considers himself an all-time great already.

This past week Jalen made his case on his Twitter with an exchange with future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman. Ramsey said, “Stack up my first 6 years to ANY corner in HISTORY! 3x 1st team All-Pro & 5x Pro Bowler…who else did that?”

No image description

No one can debate how dominant Ramsey has been. He’s done everything from being a shutdown corner to being a Swiss Army knife this past season playing all over the secondary.

READ MORE: Florida State exploring leaving ACC for new conference

What do you think? Is Jalen already one of the best corners of all time?

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

