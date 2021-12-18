Jermaine Johnson accepts invitation to Senior Bowl

Johnson will be among a plethora of talented players to participate in the annual Senior Bowl.

Invitations to the annual Senior Bowl have been rolling out over the last couple of weeks. Former Florida State star Jermaine Johnson received his invitation to the postseason event last month. On Friday night, Johnson announced that he'd be accepting the honor and attending the Senior Bowl.

READ MORE: Florida State defensive end enters transfer portal

Johnson will be one of many Seminoles that have participated in the game. Over 100 players from Florida State have played in the Senior Bowl, including over 20 defensive linemen. in 2021, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Janarius Robinson, and Marvin Wilson represented the 'Noles in the game. The event will be held on February 5, 2022, on the NFL Network.

The Senior Bowl typically attracts some of the top talent in the country and this year will be no different. Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis, Alabama's Bryan Robinson Jr, Florida's Dameon Pierce, and Georgia's Quay Walker are among a plethora of players that will join Johnson in Mobile.

READ MORE: Seminoles officially add 15 in Early Signing Period

The Minnesota native broke out with the Seminoles after transferring in from Georgia over the offseason. Johnson started all 12 games and made as big an impact in the locker room and on the culture as he did on the football field. He recorded 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown in 2021. Johnson became the only player in the history of the Florida State vs. Miami rivalry to record five sacks in a single contest.

At the conclusion of the season, he was named First-Team All-ACC and the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. As Johnson prepares for his move to the next level, he has a legitimate chance to be a First-Round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Top transfer defensive end Jared Verse discusses "eye-opening experience" at Florida State

NoleGameday will continue to track Johnson's preparation for the draft and performance in the Senior Bowl.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook