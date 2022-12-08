'Noles in the Pros: Week 13, Cam Akers returns to the end zone

Week 13 headlined former Seminole running back Cam Akers and his quick journey from almost being traded to starting once again for the Rams. Here are this weekend's stats for the Florida State alumni across the NFL.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (10-2)

Cook played well as he rushed 20 times for 86 yards and a touchdown. He caught two passes for negative three yards. The Vikings improve to 10 wins after beating the Jets, 27-22.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (3-9)

Ramsey recorded six tackles and three solo tackles as the Rams lost again to the Seahawks, 27-23.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams (3-9)

Akers was back as a starter and rushed 17 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He had a single reception for zero yards.

Derwin James, S, Chargers (6-6)

James recorded six tackles and three solo tackles as the Chargers fell to the Raiders, 27-20.

Asante Samuel Jr. DB, Chargers (6-6)

Samuel recorded five tackles, four solo tackles, and a pass defended.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles (11-1)

Sweat recorded four tackles, three quarterback hurries, a tackle for loss, and two sacks. The Eagles are on fire, improving to 11-1 after handling the Titans, 35-10.

Demarcus Walker, DL, Titans (7-5)

Walker recorded two solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, and a sack. The Titans fell to the Eagles, 35-10.

Mario Edwards Jr., DL, Titans (7-5)

Edwards had three solo tackles, a quarterback hurry, and a sack. The Titans fell to the Eagles, 35-10.

Xavier Rhodes, CB, Bills (9-3)

Rhodes started at cornerback and recorded two total tackles as the Bills beat the Patriots, 24-10.

Honorable Mentions:

Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) recorded one tackle, and Graham Gano (Giants) went 2-2 on extra points and went 2-3 on field goals including a 58-yard game-winner that fell just short and Jameis Winston (Saints) was active. Still, he did not play. Cameron Erving (Panthers) played as a reserve, and Bobby Hart (Bills) played as a reserve, Jermaine Johnson (Jets) recorded one solo tackle, Demarcus Walker (Titans) recorded one tackle.

Lamarcus Joyner (Jets) recorded four total tackles. Keir Thomas (Rams) was elevated from the practice squad but only registered an unnecessary roughness penalty. Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), played but did not record a stat.

Inactives/Bye:

Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers). Joshua Kaindoah (Chiefs), Janarius Robinson (Eagles), P.J. Williams (Saints), Brian Burns (Panthers).

Practice Squad:

Auden Tate, Roderick Johnson (Eagles), Keir Thomas (Rams), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills), Derrick Kelly II (Saints).

