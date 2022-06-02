Skip to main content

Tennessee Titans cut former Florida State tight end

The former Seminole will look for a new team prior to training camp.

Teams across the NFL are still filling out their rosters ahead of training camp. For now, franchises can have as many as 90 players under contract but that number will need to be trimmed to 53 by August 30. 

Over the last few weeks, Rookie Mini-Camps and OTAs have been underway throughout the league. June will mark the beginning of Mandatory Mini-Camp as veterans make their way back to the facility.

With addition, comes subtraction. On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans elected to waive former Florida tight end Ryan Izzo in a corresponding move that allowed the team to sign wide receiver Juwan Green. Izzo appeared in one game for the Titans in 2021 after being signed off of Seattle's practice squad.

The New Jersey native hits waivers with an opportunity for a team to claim him. If not, he'll become an unrestricted free agent and look to find a new landing spot before training camp begins. 

Izzo was traded to Houston last offseason but was among the franchise's final cuts in training camp. He garnered stints on the New York Giant's and the Seattle Seahawk's practice squad before the Titans signed him to their active roster. 

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end was originally drafted in the Seventh-Round back in 2018 by the New England Patriots. Izzo played for the Patriots for three years, starting a career-high 12 games in 2020 before going on Injured Reserve. He has compiled 19 catches for 313 yards and one touchdown in 19 appearances with 16 starts.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Izzo spent four years in Tallahassee at Florida State. He totaled 54 catches for 761 yards and six touchdowns during his college career.

Tennessee Titans cut former Florida State tight end

