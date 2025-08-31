Gus Malzahn’s reaction to FSU beating Alabama was absolute gold
The 2025 season is in full swing for the Seminoles. Despite a long offseason following some major changes within the program, it's safe to say Florida State exceeded expectations in its first game of the season.
For the first time in program history, the Alabama Crimson Tide made the trek to Tallahassee, and despite months of buzz surrounding the program, as well as a preseason No. 8 ranking in the AP Poll, the Tide were expected to win the game with safe margins, however, to the surprise of many across the nation, the Seminoles defended their home turf, sealing a statement victory late in the fourth quarter.
READ MORE: FSU football storms Doak Campbell Stadium after beating down No. 8 Alabama
Finishing the game with a 31-17 win, quarterback Tommy Castellanos led the Seminoles to victory, with the offense amassing 382 yards of total offense, using the weapons around him to his advantage. With four different players scoring each of Florida State's four touchdowns, fans were able to get a good look at the depth across the team this season.
Despite letting the Tide score on the first drive, the Florida State defense held Alabama to just two touchdowns and a field goal, capitalizing on a rowdy home crowd and an inexperienced starting quarterback on the other side of the ball.
After starting the season with a top 10 victory, the FSU Football community was quick to take to social media, sharing their thoughts on the game and the college football community as a whole.
Game Reactions Below
FSU Offensive Cooridnator Pokes at Alabama Following His First Win as a Seminole
Seminoles Defensive Coordinator Tony White Recognizes Media Giant and FSU Alum Lee Corso Following the Victory
Florida State Legend Jameis Winston Hypes Up the Program After His Younger Brother Commits and the Seminoles Beat Alabama
FSU Tight End Amaree Williams Shares the Moment He Knew the Game Was over
Steelers Cornerback and 2013 Former FSU Star Jalen Ramsey Shouts Out His Alma Mater After the Big Win
2024 NFL ROTY and Former FSU Star Jared Verse Will Back the 'Noles Regardless of the Opponent
Seminoles' Offensive Lineman Micah Pettus Calls Out College Gameday For Picking Against FSU
Former FSU Star QB Jordan Travis Shares His Thoughts On the Mighty SEC
Florida State Defensive Back Earl Little Jr. Takes To Social Media Following the Win
Former WWE Star Ric Flair Calls Out Paul Finebaum After Florida State's Victory
Eagles WR and Former Alabama Star DeVonta Smith Shouts Out His Former Teammate Earl Little Jr. After a Dominant Performance
READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok