Tyreek Hill Wants to Fight Former Seminole Jalen Ramsey

Tyreek Hill was in a recent episode of "BS w/ Jake Paul and called out a former Florida State Seminole. Well, kind of. He said he would want to fight Jalen Ramsey and didn't explain much further than that comment.

Despite Tyreek Hill saying that they don't have any beef, he notes that he'd still love to go at him. Hill had the following to say, according to TMZ:

"I really want some of Jalen Ramsey though, for real," Hill said, "If we just being completely honest right here."

"I don't get into that," Hill said about fighting during a game, "because it's like wasted energy... I'm not finna waste my energy when I gotta come back and then cook you the next play. Why would I do that?"

Both Ramsey and Hill are two of the biggest trash talkers in the NFL, so it makes sense why both of them would want to go at it. Although the fight will likely never happen, it's amusing to think about who would come out victorious.

Having two of the best in their respective positions going at it would certainly be must-see TV.

In the meantime, Jalen Ramsey will look to find success this season with the Los Angeles Rams and win another Super Bowl.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



