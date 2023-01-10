USFL's Michigan Panthers sign former Florida State cornerback

There will be multiple professional football options to watch throughout the spring with the XFL returning and the USFL back for its second season.

The USFL is working towards a kickoff date of April 15. Training camp will begin in March and teams are in the process of filling out their opening rosters.

Earlier this month, the Michigan Panthers elected to sign former Florida State cornerback Levonta Taylor to provide depth in the back defensive backfield. The team released cornerback Joseph Puto, cornerback Dominique Martin, and safety Kieron Williams at the beginning of the new year.

The Panthers finished 2-8 last season and allowed 175 passing yards per game - which ranked fourth in an eight team league. Taylor brings experience after spending time with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams (2020), The Spring League's Sea Lions (2021), and the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders (2022). He was released by the Rams and Roughriders prior to the beginning of their respective seasons after going through training camp.

Prior to his time at the professional level, the former No. 1 cornerback and five-star prospect in the 2016 class spent four years at Florida State. During his sophomore season, Taylor recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two interceptions while starting all 13 games. He returned an interception against Florida for a touchdown in a rivalry win on the road.

In total, Taylor appeared in 44 games, with 26 starts, recording 90 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, ten pass breakups, four interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. He's tied for fourth on FSU’s all-time career list with two interception return touchdowns.

