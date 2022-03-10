2023 DB Braxton Myers discusses "great experience" at Florida State

The Seminoles made an impression on Myers during his multi-day trip to Tallahassee.

There was a lot of talent in Tallahassee that included some of the best players in the entire 2023 class. Rising senior defensive back Braxton Myers took a multi-day trip over the offseason to watch spring practice and participate in the junior day event.

Last weekend marked his visit to Florida State and his first visit of the offseason. It lived up to his expectations of what the coaches had relayed to him in the past.

"It was a great experience to meet up with all of the coaches and stuff," Myers said. "Everything that the coaches said on Facetime and calls, it was just like I expected."

One of the reasons he decided to make it a priority to be at Florida State as soon as possible was due to the legacy that the program has when it comes to producing defensive backs.

"This is the real DBU," Myers said. "That's what they say."

A highlight of the visit for Myers was watching the defensive backs during the practice. He was impressed by the high-energy approach and that guys were flying around the ball.

"It was great," Myers said. "Great energy at practice. Everybody was moving around and everybody was getting reps so it was just great. All the DBs, they're one big family. They're all flying around to the ball, all making plays and whenever they mess up they all hold each other accountable."

The Texas native had meetings with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. Myers' father actually has a previous relationship with Woodson.

"It was great," Myers said. "He's a great family guy. He did a great job presenting Florida State to me. He has a great relationship with my dad from history back in Mississippi having the same coaches."

Outside of viewing practice and spending an extended amount of time with the coaching staff, Myers took in Florida State's home basketball game on Saturday afternoon. In a matchup the Seminoles ended up winning, the fan support caught his attention.

"The basketball game, it was a great game," he said. "Great atmosphere to see all of the fans there. Seeing the field and hearing the Warchant was amazing. I can really just imagine a real game day experience, which I will be back for."

Myers is planning to return to Florida State for the spring game on April 9. He'll visit Ole Miss and Mississippi State in March with a trip to USC scheduled in April. Myers says that the Seminoles improved their standing with this visit and that they're among a lot of programs he's interested in.

"Florida State, of course," Myers said. "USC, Ole Miss, and a lot of others."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back named a top-12 of Florida State, USC, Texas, Auburn, TCU, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Michigan, Arkansas, Cal, Clemson, and LSU. He might cut things down further in April.

