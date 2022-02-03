2023 DB Jayden Sheppard discusses "amazing" unofficial visit to Florida State

Florida State hosted multiple unofficial visitors on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday last weekend in what marked the final time for recruits to visit college campuses prior to February's dead period. A lot of talent was on hand over the three days as the coaching staff continued to use the first month of the new year to evaluate and develop relationships with prospects.

2023 defensive back Jayden Sheppard is a new name on the board out of regional Niceville High School. After beginning communication with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson about a month ago, Sheppard was in Tallahassee this weekend to check out Florida State.

“It was amazing because not everybody gets to go to Florida State," Sheppard said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I talked to coach Norvell in his office, talked to all of the coaches. It really is amazing, every single opportunity that I have.”

During the visit, Sheppard got the opportunity to tour the facilities and check out the school. He sat down one on one with head coach Mike Norvell in his office and it meant a lot to him.

“It was really a blessing," Sheppard said. "I had to snap and come back to earth because that’s coach Norvell. That’s the head coach. To be one on one with him, that’s like a dream come true.”

Over the past few weeks, the Florida native has been developing a relationship with coach Woodson. On Sunday, Sheppard and Woodson spent some time speaking in person.

While Florida State hasn't yet offered Sheppard, the Seminoles could officially join his recruitment when he returns for junior day on March 5.

“Coach Woodson said he wants me to go back up there in March for junior day," Sheppard said. "He wants my mom and family to come and experience the whole thing.”

The tradition of the program is one thing that stands out to Sheppard about Florida State. Plus, he enjoyed that the coaching staff places a big emphasis on family and being close with their players.

“Just the tradition of Florida State," Sheppard said. "It runs so deep, going back to Deion Sanders, who is someone I definitely look up to me. He’s a DB like me so I grew up wanting to be like him. From everything, to his game, even outside to his swag."

"I never really got to go into Florida State like I did on Sunday," Sheppard continued. "The facilities and everything are so much better than I thought it was. And even talking to Azareye’h [Thomas], when he went on his official it really shocked him how family based it is over there. They’re really about family, that’s a big thing for them, and that’s my number one thing. I want a school that wants me and doesn’t want me for what I can do for them. One that truly wants me and that is about family.”

There is only so much a coaching staff can tell a recruit. It helps when they can have someone close to the situation that they trust who will always keep it real. That's exactly what Sheppard has in his former high school teammate and current Florida State defensive back, Azareye'h Thomas.

“It means everything for real," Sheppard said. "You go on these visits and of course, they’ll have players and player personnel showing you the beauty of the university and not really showing you what’s real about it. Having Azareye’h [Thomas] as one of my best friends and him there, he’s able to tell me how it really is, how they really run their program. It’s really good and helpful because he’s going to be truthful with me.”

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety will be at Florida State again shortly after the dead period ends, where he hopes to earn a scholarship offer. Sheppard will also visit USF and Tennessee. He's already been to West Virginia this offseason on an unofficial visit last month.

To this point, West Virginia, Southern Miss, and Georgia Tech have offered Sheppard. His recruitment will continue to grow over the spring. Heeding the advice of Thomas, he'll be taking his time to explore his options.

“I want to probably get to my top list by October, sometime next fall or in the summer. It just depends," Sheppard said. "That’s what is great about having Azareyeh because he’s already been through this. He already told me ‘don’t rush nothing, people are going to want this and that from you but if they truly want you they’ll be patient with you in your decision.'"

