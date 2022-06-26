Skip to main content

2023 OL Roderick Kearney breaks down why he committed to Florida State

Kearney made his pledge to the Seminoles shortly after leaving Gainesville.

Florida State pulled in a great addition to its 2023 class Sunday as 4-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney committed to the Seminoles.

Roderick Kearney has been a mainstay this off-season at Florida State. Making multiple visits to Tallahassee, Kearney has held the Seminoles in high regard.

This weekend he visited Florida as he wanted to keep his options open. As he tells it, he just knew after the visit, FSU was home for him.

“I’m just done with the process,” Kearney said. “I’ve liked FSU a lot but I was still kind of iffy, so I wanted to take other visits. I knew after that FSU was the place for me. They have the whole picture. Everyone involved from the coaches, players and just the program. Everyone there is real. That’s going to be my pitch - if you want it real, come to FSU. If you don’t want to keep it real go somewhere else.”

Coach Norvell and Coach Atkins did a tremendous job recruiting Roderick. The bond with future teammates also played a role.

“The connection I have there, with the coaches and players,” Kearney said of FSU. “I was there last weekend hanging out with some of the guys because I just wanted to be there. They are close to home, my family can come, and my family has a really good bond with the coaches. They put everything together and have what I needed it to be.”

“Coach Atkins told me he was proud of me when I told him I was committing,” Kearney continued. “He likes that I am in and now he can focus on getting more linemen. I want to be apart of that, making the line great.”

Despite being rated as a top-flight offensive tackle, Kearney is coming to FSU to play a different position.

“I can play anywhere, and Coach Atkins recruits us as offensive linemen, but I’m coming to play center,” Kearney said. “He wants us to be versatile. I want to play center and that is what I am going to be focusing on moving forward.”

Roderick says that his recruitment is officially closed.

