2023 WR Darren "Goldie" Lawrence speaking often with QB commit Chris Parson

Lawrence was in attendance for Florida State's first spring practice over the weekend.

There are a ton of wide receivers in the 2023 class with offers from Florida State. A few of them were in Tallahassee last weekend to witness the first practice of the spring and to participate in the junior day event.

The Seminoles offered 2023 wide receiver Darren "Goldie" Lawrence on February 5. It was a moment that he remembers vividly.

"When they offered me, I couldn't believe it for real," Lawrence said. "It was crazy."

The visit on Saturday was the first time that Lawrence had experienced Florida State as a recruit. He was impressed by what the program has to offer and wants to come back soon.

"It was amazing," Lawrence said. "I will have to come back on another visit soon."

It was a priority for Lawrence to make it to campus shortly after the dead period was lifted because he wanted to meet the staff. He got to spend ample time in person with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

"I just wanted to really meet the staff," Lawrence said. "Get to know them."

The Florida native watched the receivers put in some work on Saturday during the first spring practice. Lawrence liked how coach Dugans was getting into things. The two have been talking since last year.

"It was good," Lawrence said. "I know I am going to, if I come here, I'll be well-coached," Lawrence said. "He's real into it."

The coaches aren't the only ones recruiting him to Florida State. Quarterback commitment and #Tribe22 bell cow, Chris Parson, has reached out to Lawrence to begin developing a relationship. Lawrence says they talk often and are friends. It means a lot for Parson to be coming after him as well as the staff.

"Yeah, we text all the time," Lawrence said. "He's like a best friend, that's my dog."

"That means a lot," Lawrence continued. "That means they're really trying to get at me. It means a lot for real."

The "Goldie" nickname comes from his dad's favorite movie, The Mack.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver will visit Pittsburgh over his spring break. He doesn't have a set date yet to return to Florida State but wants to get his mother to campus soon. As of now, Lawrence has no timeline for a decision.

