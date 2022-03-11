2023 WR Santana Fleming remains high on Florida State

Florida State's campus was filled with recruits over the weekend for junior day and the beginning of spring practice. 2023 wide receiver Santana Fleming arrived in Tallahassee with a busload of teammates from his 7-on-7 team, South Florida Express. The visit was the first time that Fleming had been back in town since the new year.

“It was a very good experience for me. It was everything I was looking for in returning back to FSU,” Fleming said. "I still feel like a priority to them. Even the photoshoot went way better than last year, that was a step up. Everything still feels the same. I still feel the love and everything.”

READ MORE: 2023 quarterback commit Chris Parson details weekend visit to Florida State for junior day

Fleming has been building a relationship with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans for a while but Saturday gave him a chance to learn more about the offense. He noticed they were throwing the ball a little more than last year.

“I like the fact they were throwing the ball more, but I did see that they can use an improvement in the receiver room, which is a plus for me to come in and play early. For most of the day it was a good impression on me.”

“I wanted to see them throw the ball more, more explosive offense before I decided to lock in," Fleming continued. "I’m a man of my word and I don’t want to lock in and then decommit later in the process. I just wanted to see them throw the ball more.”

Following the conclusion of practice, Fleming sat down with coach Dugans for a meeting. The staff is looking for a wide receiver with his skillset.

“He was telling me they don’t really have a receiver with my skill set of shifty, quick and fast that can get off the jam," Fleming said. "That’s what they’re looking for. He's just sending that message. He wants dogs from all over Florida and to keep the best players home.”

The Florida native has developed a friendship with quarterback commitment Chris Parson. The two spent some together during the course of the day.

“That’s my boy," Fleming said. "I probably spent the same amount of time as I did with the coaches. We were next to each other almost all day just chopping it up.”

READ MORE: Florida State continues to lead for 2023 OT Roderick Kearney

The Seminoles have been recruiting Fleming hard for an extended period of time and he grew up a fan of the program. FSU is right at the top of his recruitment.

“FSU is probably tied for first," Fleming said. "I’ve been big on FSU since I got the offer, even watching them as a kid and going to the Orange Bowl back when FSU played Michigan. That was probably the best game I’ve ever seen in person.”

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver is planning to release a top-12 in the coming weeks. He'll visit Louisville, Penn State, Auburn, and some other schools to evaluate his options. Fleming is looking to be back in Tallahassee for the spring game. His recruitment might go the distance.

“I’m going to wait until the season to commit," Fleming said. "I might wait until signing day so that I can weigh all my option with a lot of schools still coming hard at me. I just gotta make sure this is the right fit and the right decision for me.”

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Fleming throughout his upcoming senior season.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook