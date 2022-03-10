2024 RB commit Kam Davis enjoys watching coach Johnson push unit

It has been over a year since the commitment of top running back Kam Davis kicked off Florida State's #Tribe24 class. Davis made his pledge to the Seminoles on February 25, 2021, and has been nothing but solid since. He has been a familiar face on campus over the last year and Davis took his second visit to Tallahassee since January last weekend to watch the team's first spring practice.

"Felt great," Davis said. "The energy is always up. It was great to catch the first day of spring practice. I loved the energy that they brought and the competition that they displayed today."

READ MORE: 2023 quarterback commit Chris Parson details weekend visit to Florida State for junior day

While attending the practice, Davis watched the running back group closely. He liked that running backs coach David Johnson was pushing his players.

"Coach YAC, I seen that he pushed them a lot," Davis said. "He stayed on them with keeping the ball high and tight. He don't want them walking nowhere at all, so he pushed them a lot."

The weekend saw a ton of former Seminoles return to campus to show their support at junior day and to view the practice. A lot of those former players either spent time in the NFL previously or are in it now.

"It showed that this was their home and they once played here," Davis said. "With them coming back, it shows they want to be around the new players and coach them up to be just as good as them."

The Georgia native is going to be one of the most highly-touted prospects in the entire 2024 class. Despite a recent offer from Alabama, Davis is sticking with Florida State due to the relationships that the coaching staff has built with him.

"The love and the communication," Davis said. "It is a non-stop thing. I have relationships with different coaches - offensive line coach, receiver coach - because it's important to not only just stick to being in communication and in touch with one coach. They do a great job of keeping in touch with my family also."

As Davis has said multiple times this offseason, he fully intends to play his collegiate career with the Seminoles. The only thing that would make him reconsider his decision is a coaching change.

"That would probably be the only thing that would keep me from coming to Florida State, a coaching change," Davis said. "Even if coach Norvell wants to leave or something like that and coach YAC stays, I believe that I would still stay here. Me and coach YAC, we have a great connection and I wouldn't want to feel like I betrayed them or left."

READ MORE: Florida State continues to lead for 2023 OT Roderick Kearney

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back will visit Georgia with his 7-on-7 team on March 19. Davis is planning to be back in Tallahassee for the spring game on April 9. Outside of that, he's not looking to take any other visits at this time. There was a potential plan to head out to Oregon at one point but that has been nixed.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Davis throughout his upcoming junior season.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook