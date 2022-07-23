BREAKING: 2024 DL Keishawn Mashburn talks about why he committed to Florida State

The Seminoles have added six commitments since the beginning of June in their 2023 class. Florida State's coaching staff has flipped the script from where things stood in the spring and built legitimate momentum on the recruiting trail with the fall approaching.

While the 2023 class is beginning to fall into place, the coaches have also displayed the ability to focus on the future.

On Saturday evening, local 2024 defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn announced his decision on Instagram Live. After picking up an offer from the Seminoles in January, Mashburn chose to commit to Florida State over West Virginia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina, and others.

"It's just a great feeling to be able to play in my hometown in front of the people that I was raised with," Mashburn said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "It's easy access for my mom. There are great people at Florida State, the coaches, and staff."

Prior to going public with his pledge, Mashburn called head coach Mike Norvell and defensive line coach Odell Haggins. They were happy to hear he was committing to the Seminoles.

"They were happy," Mashburn said. "Coach Odell was happy, coach Norvell was very happy."

This is something that Mashburn has been thinking about for a long time. Florida State has been on his mind ever since he earned the offer at the beginning of the year.

"I already knew what I wanted as soon as I got the offer," Mashburn said. "I wanted to go there [Florida State]."

The Florida native is entering his junior season which means he still has room for his game and body to continue to grow. As of now, the coaching staff believes he can play inside or outside on the defensive line at the collegiate level.

His main contacts have been with coach Odell and defensive ends coach John Papuchis. They've been developing a relationship over the past few months.

"We have a great relationship," Mashburn said. "I talk to them every now and then."

Mashburn joins a #Tribe24 class that is already stocked with some of the best players in the country. Five-star running back Kam Davis, four-star defensive back Jordan Pride, four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier, and quarterback Luke Kromenhoek have all been committed since at least the spring.

The haul currently ranks No. 2 in the country. Mashburn has some familiarity with Pride, who is from nearby Blountstown. Pride recently moved to IMG Academy to finish out his high school career.

"I know Jordan Pride," Mashburn said. "It's a great feeling, it's something special with that class."

Though there is more than a year until the 2024 class puts pen to paper, Mashburn is planning to recruit other players to join him at Florida State. He plans to be at Doak Campbell Stadium for multiple home games and isn't sure about visiting other schools at this point.

"I'll probably take visits during the fall," Mashburn said. "I'm helping to get more people to Florida State."

Mashburn is currently unranked in the 2024 class according to 247Sports. He recorded 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and five sacks as a sophomore while also scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman will return to Florida State for the first time since becoming a commitment on July 30 for the end-of-summer recruiting event.

