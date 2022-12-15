BREAKING: 6-foot-7 tight end transfer commits to Florida State

Florida State's emphasis on the transfer portal is paying off in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have already landed former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson and former South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell.

READ MORE: Reserve offensive tackle enters portal after three years at Florida State

On Thursday afternoon, the coaching staff added to their haul from the NCAA Transfer Portal with a commitment from Shorter tight end transfer, Kyle Morlock. The Seminoles have prioritized Morlock since he entered the portal last month and that resulted in the program securing another massive transfer over the likes of Tennessee and Auburn.

The Georgia native was in Tallahassee for an official visit last weekend, his second visit to Florida State after also attending the team's regular-season finale victory against Florida. The people around the program were a big reason that Morlock felt at home with the Seminoles.

"That was the main thing - the people. From the strength staff, to the coaches, to the players," Morlock said previously. "That's the main thing I'm really looking for in a place anyways so I think that's super important. Everybody I've met here has been super cool and chill and kept it real. They've told me the good and the bad which I think is important."

Morlock led Shorter with 30 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. He ended the season with 90+ yards in two of his final three games, including five grabs for 96 yards and a score in a win over North Greenville. He's totaled 51 catches for 808 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two years.

"You can see from my film that I'm definitely more of a pass threat and from what I understand, they are going to utilize me that way," Morlock said. "I've definitely got some things to work on, but they are going to help develop me even more and that is a good thing about this place is that Coach Thomsen is really good at that kind of stuff, at developing players, that is definitely a big plus-side."

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end is a two-time first-team All-Gulf South Conference nominee. The Georgia native expected to have two years to play at his next program.

With the additions of Morlock and Bell into the fold, the tight end room is quickly becoming a strength in Tallahassee alongside returners such as redshirt sophomore Markeston Douglas, redshirt sophomore Preston Daniel, sophomore Jackson West, true freshman Brian Courtney, and true freshman Jerrale Powers.

READ MORE: Newly crowned State Champion Edwin Joseph recaps Official Visit to Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook