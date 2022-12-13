Seminoles pushing for Kyle Morlock as second tight end transfer in 2023 class

Florida State has been active in the NCAA Transfer Portal over the last month. One of the top targets that the Seminoles have dialed in on is Shorter tight end transfer, Kyle Morlock. Over the weekend, Morlock returned to Tallahassee for his second visit after also attending the team's win against Florida in November.

While the Seminoles recently landed South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell, they want to add Morlock to the fold as well. If so, a high-powered offense would gain a little more ammunition. Florida State made it clear early on how badly they want him as he was greeted by nearly the entire staff upon his arrival to campus on Friday.

"That was surreal. That was a super cool moment," Morlock said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Overall, the weekend, it was really chill, really informative, they got a lot of my questions answered. Overall, it was a really great weekend."

While the focus on his last visit was watching the Seminoles take down the Gators, this time around Morlock was able to view more of the campus and facilities.

"It was a lot more chill. I got to see a lot more of the campus and the facilities and stuff," Morlock said. "The game was super cool too, seeing everybody at the game was also an experience to say the least."

Following a second trip to Florida State, the people within the program are something that has caught Morlock's eye. From players to coaches, everyone has kept it real with him.

"Probably just the people, the culture that everybody's made here and all the people I met seemed really cool and chill," Morlock said.

"That was the main thing - the people. From the strength staff, to the coaches, to the players," Morlock continued. "That's the main thing I'm really looking for in a place anyways so I think that's super important. Everybody I've met here has been super cool and chill and kept it real. They've told me the good and the bad which I think is important."

The Georgia native is looking for a team and culture where he'll fit in. The Seminoles are potentially in the boat after Morlock got a feel for how the players and coaches interact with one another.

"The main stuff that I am looking for is really just the culture with the team and seeing how everybody gets together and gets along because I think that is some of the things that makes a team really good," Morlock said. "When you see guys from different position groups hanging out. You can really see that culture and that team bond. Then you know it is going to be a good team. They've got a lot of guys coming back, so they are definitely going to be good next year."

Florida State is set to return multiple stars on offense next season, including quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, and wide receiver Johnny Wilson. Does joining an established offense play a role in Morlock's decision?

"It definitely does. Like I said, the team's gonna be special next year. So, knowing that, it's definitely a good thing to keep in mind that you've got real dogs around that are gonna be coming back and potentially get to play alongside."

Travis had a couple of conversations with Morlock during the course of the weekends. He described Florida State's offensive attack and how the transfer tight end would fit into the mix.

"Just talking about their offense, some of the intricacies of how they do stuff and how they would use me and stuff," Morlock said. "So I had some good conversations with him as well."



The Seminoles are confident that Morlock can continue to develop under tight ends coach Chris Thomsen. They want to utilize his size and ability as a receiver to dice up defenses.

"You can see from my film that I'm definitely more of a pass threat and from what I understand, they are going to utilize me that way," Morlock said. "I've definitely got some things to work on, but they are going to help develop me even more and that is a good thing about this place is that Coach Thomsen is really good at that kind of stuff, at developing players, that is definitely a big plus-side."

Prior to the conclusion of the visit, he sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting. Morlock enjoyed listening to his message.

"He is one of the realest people I talk to," Morlock said. "He will always be honest and keep it real with you, which I respect a lot. That is one of the real cool things about him, is he is one of the realest people."

Morlock is hoping to make a decision by early next week. He's planning official visits to Illinois, Auburn, and Tennessee. Morlock previously saw the Volunteers on an unofficial trip a few weeks ago.

"I've got a few more official visits to take," Morlock said. "I plan on making a decision soon. I really enjoyed the weekend, I really liked the campus and everything, so overall it was a great weekend."

Florida State sits in a good position for Morlock after hosting him twice but he wants to evaluate his other options too.

"I think that is kind of the thing I've got to figure out as I go on these other official visits. I've been to Tennessee, but some of these others like Auburn and Illinois I haven't even been there yet, so it is hard to say," Morlock said. "That is kind of like what I am trying to do is go on these official visits and then weed this thing down."

The 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end led Shorter in receiving with 30 catches for 446 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. He ended the season with 90+ yards in two of his final three games, including five grabs for 96 yards and a score in a win over North Greenville. He's totaled 51 catches for 808 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two years.

Morlock is a two-time first-team All-Gulf South Conference nominee. The Georgia native expected to have two years to play at his next program.

