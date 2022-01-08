BREAKING: Coveted defensive end transfer commits to Florida State

The first week of 2022 has been fruitful for the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles kicked off the new year by landing Illinois wide receiver transfer Deuce Spann at midnight and they added UCF linebacker transfer Tatum Bethune on Tuesday.

The good news kept rolling in on Friday as one of the top available players on the entire transfer market announced his decision. Albany defensive end transfer Jared Verse has committed to Florida State over Tennessee and others.

This is a huge development for the Seminoles. Heading into the offseason, it was imperative for the coaching staff to find a productive replacement to help offset the losses of Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas. They have done just that by landing Verse in his move from the FBS to the FCS. In fact, his conversations with Johnson and Thomas during his visit to Tallahassee in December were paramount in his decision to become a Seminole.

"I am not going to lie; Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas were both big factors," Verse said to SI All-American's John Garcia. "I got to meet and spend time with both of them on my official visit. They were both in the same position as me, where they were transfers that succeeded very early on. The team success was not where the coaches or players wanted it, but they succeeded, especially Jermaine, to a point where he is going to be a projected first-round pick, and Keir is going to be drafted as well.

"It was really nice to see people in the exact same situation this past year having all that success," Verse continued. "Obviously, we are different players and things may be different, but it was a nice layout that I got to speak with those guys on my official. "

Verse developed into a star during the spring and fall at Albany. He played in four games during the Great Danes' spring season, recording 22 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Verse followed that performance up with 52 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries in 11 starts this fall.

The Pennsylvania native joins a Florida State defensive end room that currently holds Leonard Warner, Derrick McLendon, TJ Davis, Quashon Fuller, George Wilson, Byron Turner, and Patrick Payton. It's also possible that defensive tackle Dennis Briggs flexes to the outside and Amari Gainer could contribute in pass-rushing situations as well. Verse brings the necessary experience and the talent to develop into a breakout player for the Seminoles.

"First and second down is the most important," Verse said. "You have to be able to stop the run in whatever league you are in, then third down is where the money is made. Going to a school where I would have the opportunity to get sacks because teams pass more was never a big emphasis for me. It is a nice bonus, but at the end of the day, TFLs are important, too.

"Obviously, coaches want a pass rusher, but if you can get TFLs and get in the backfield and be involved on every play, I believe NFL teams are going to see a lot more value in that."

The 6-foot-4, 247-pound defensive end will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Verse chose Florida State over offers from Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Miami, and others. He's a player that some of the premier programs in college football wanted but the opportunity with the Seminoles was too much to pass up.

"There were games where we were losing late in the fourth, and we just wouldn't give up," Verse said. "That is just one thing I have learned. I don't give up. I am big, fast and strong, and that is all cool, but so is everyone else at the FBS level. It is the work ethic and the non-stop will to win that I am bringing to Florida State."

Verse will enroll at Florida State in the coming days and go through spring practice with the team. He should be well acclimated by the beginning of the fall. The coaching staff is expected to continue pursuing other quality defensive end additions as well.

