Brooks, Milton Recognized On NFF Hampshire Honor Society

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State placed two student-athletes on the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society for 2022. Linebacker DeCalon Brooks and quarterback McKenzie Milton joined the prestigious group that is comprised of college football players who maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average throughout their college careers.

Brooks played five seasons at Florida State and earned a 3.458 cumulative grade-point average while completing his bachelor’s degree in 2020 before pursuing a master’s degree in sport management. The Tampa native appeared in 43 games with seven starts over his FSU career and recorded 73 tackles, including 3.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. He was a two-time Bill McGrotha Humanitarian Award recipient, made two appearances on the ACC Honor Roll and was nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy in 2019.

Milton transferred to Florida State for his final season of eligibility in 2021 after graduating from UCF and maintained a 3.350 GPA. A native of Kapolei, Hawai’i, Milton played in six games with four starts in the 2021 season, during which he earned the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year and ACC Piccolo Award. He finished his collegiate career with 9,458 yards passing with 75 touchdowns and an additional 1,065 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing. Milton is the only two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year, and he also finished in the top-eight in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2017 and 2018 and was a finalist for the Sullivan Award, given to the nation’s top amateur athlete, in 2018.

*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics

