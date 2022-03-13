Coaching staff at Florida State stands out to 2024 WR Jaiden Jones

Jones is impressed that the Seminoles treat everyone with the same amount of respect.

The first three months of the new year for the Florida State coaching staff have been all about evaluating and developing relationships. Over the past few weeks, the Seminoles have been sending out a ton of new offers across a multitude of classes.

2024 wide receiver Jaiden 'NuNu' Jones was back in Tallahassee on Saturday for the first time since January. On his last trip, Jones was personally offered a scholarship by head coach Mike Norvell, the first by a school in his recruitment. This visit was about learning more about what the program had to offer and spending more time in person with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

"I saw a lot more," Jones said. "I got to see the weight room today and it's a very good school. There's a new locker room coming in, attaching new buildings to the football field. I'm happy to see what's coming in the future."

"I met the strength and conditioning coach [Josh Storms], I like him, he's cool," Jones said. "He showed us the player's results of them getting bigger, people losing weight, which is highly necessary."

Jones was excited to catch up with coach Dugans in person again. He likes speaking with coaches face-to-face rather than just over the phone or on social media.

"It's better," Jones said. "I'm glad to build a relationship in person rather than over the phone so you can really get the face-to-face talk. I like the face-to-face interaction."

One thing that stood out about Florida State while Jones was on campus was how well he, his mother, and his teammate, 2024 quarterback Tanner Helton, were treated. He says that no matter you're ranking, the Seminoles treat everyone with the same amount of respect.

"One thing I love about FSU is the coaching staff," Jones said. "Whether you're a five star or a no star, they're going to treat you with the same respect as anybody else. Everybody gets treated the same here. To me, that stands out a lot."

The Florida native has an unofficial visit set up to Louisville on March 24-27. He's also looking to visit Kentucky, USC, and a few other programs while his recruitment begins to blossom.

As for Florida State, Jones is open to coming back as soon as possible. His next visit to campus will likely be on April 9 for the spring game.

"I can come back anytime, to be honest," Jones said. "I love it here, love the coaches. Coach Atkins, coach Dugans, coach Norvell, coach Guy. Everybody around here makes it a good environment."

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Jones throughout his upcoming junior season.

