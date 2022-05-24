Florida State expands quarterback board with new 2023 offer

Florida State is set to enter the 2022 season with three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster; redshirt junior Jordan Travis, redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker, and true freshman AJ Duffy. With no proven option at this moment outside of Travis, it's imperative for the Seminoles to add at least one quarterback, and maybe two, in the 2023 class.

The coaching staff started early by bringing four-star signal-caller Chris Parson into the fold last July. Parson has been one of the bell cows of #Tribe23, doing his part on the recruiting trail to strengthen the class.

Now, it appears that the Seminoles are expanding the board with the uncertainty moving forward behind Travis. Three-star quarterback Brock Glenn announced on Tuesday that he has received an offer from Florida State. Glenn mentioned head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz when he made the news public.

Glenn is a rising name this offseason that has been on the coaching staff's radar for at least a few months. He took an unofficial visit to Florida State for a Junior Day on March 19. Outside of the Seminoles, Glenn has visited Auburn, Mississippi State, and Missouri unofficially and was at TCU for an official visit last weekend. He's earned 23 scholarship offers since the beginning of the year.

The Tennessee native came onto the scene after a junior season where he completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,576 yards with 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Glenn also compiled three more scores on the ground.

Recently, Glenn participated amongst a stacked field of quarterbacks at the Elite 11 Nashville regional that includes prospects such as Parson, Nico Iamaleava, Avery Johnson, and Malachi Singleton. Glenn was one of the competitors on the day to come out of the event with an invitation to the finals in Los Angeles.

Florida State will likely look to bring the 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal-caller back to Tallahassee for an official visit now that this offer is official.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



