Florida State making QB Colin Hurley a top priority

There's no denying that the quarterback is the most important position in football. Teams normally don't go far each season when they don't have a capable playmaker under center. Florida State has a relatively stable situation moving into 2022 with redshirt junior Jordan Travis. However. the Seminoles will need to build depth to eventually replace him over the coming recruiting cycles.

The coaching staff has Chris Parson committed in the 2023 class and added Luke Kromenhoek in the 2024 class a few weeks ago. Now, their eyes are starting to turn to 2025 where a standout signal-caller is waiting in the wings.

Rising sophomore Colin Hurley has the potential to blossom into one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class. He has already won two state championships and capped off 2021 by being named the Florida 2A Overall Player of the Year and to the Florida 2A All-State First-Team. Hurley brings a versatile skill set to the position that will only continue to improve over the next three years.

"I think more and more programs are realizing how important the quarterback position is to win on Saturdays and to win in the recruitment race," Hurley said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I know there are a lot of talented QBs out there who will do very well, but I feel that I am unique in many ways. I bring the whole tool belt to the position and program. I am big, strong, fast, have an elite arm, leadership, and football IQ."

It's one thing to have talent, it's another thing to recognize that talent and push yourself to be something great. Early in his football career, Hurley has already established an elite work ethic, consistently putting in time off of the field and with quarterback trainers to improve.

"I really feel like that work ethic will take you everywhere in life. How you do one thing is how you do everything," Hurley said. "I always say that I'm built different and I play this game at a different level than other dudes. I play this game with passion, with heart, and I always have that desire to be the best. I always give credit to my coaches, teammates, and trainers, I couldn't do anything of this without them. Also my teachers and definitely my parents. But, I really play this game with no regrets, that's how I feel I play the game right there."

The Florida native's ability on the field has been recognized by college coaches, as he's already earned 16 offers, and that number will grow exponentially in a few months. The Seminoles joined his recruitment last summer and Hurley made his fourth trip to Tallahassee for an unofficial visit over the weekend.

"My visit to FSU was very good," Hurley said. "I've been able to make this trip from Jacksonville to Tallahassee a few times since FSU offered me. Coach Norvell and Coach Tokarz have told me that I'm a priority for the 2025 class and that means a lot to me. FSU's definitely a program and university with a lot of good history. A lot of great players have come out of Florida State so I'm really honored to be at the top of their list for the class of 2025."

This visit was more personal as Hurley spent ample time with head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz. They expressed how much of a priority he is to the program while meeting with Hurley and his family. He also was able to view the new locker room and work with coach Tokarz on the whiteboard.

"This visit was more like a personal type visit. We had really deep conversations, spoke about everything. We talked about football, school, and of course, family as well. Coach Norvell and Tokarz have both met my family so there's a relationship there, I know my parents like them a lot," Hurley said. "I was able to check out their new locker room, that's a nice-looking locker room. There's another one being built I heard for like an everyday locker room so I know that one's going to be even nicer. We also broke down some film. I was able to get on the whiteboard and I was able to whiteboard a couple of plays from this last championship season I just had. We also got a couple plays that they do there at Florida State."

Hurley has visited Florida State in the past but this time he was truly the priority of the day. He's enjoying building a relationship with Norvell and Tokarz, who think his game is as good as any quarterback in the country.

"I was able to really get to know the coaches and spend a lot of time with them. It was definitely great. I want to keep on building this relationship as well," Hurley said. "They already told me that they love the way that I spin the ball, they love that I throw the ball with velocity and the spin rate to my ball. They say that's it better than anyone else in the country, they believe. They also just love the leadership that I show on the football field and my football IQ, how I can break down defenses and apply it on the field as well."

With his recruitment just beginning to take off, Hurley is enjoying the process of building relationships with coaches and taking unofficial visits. However, he's keeping his mind focused on the bigger picture and leaving the rest up to what he does on the field.

"As far as my recruitment, I always make it clear that I enjoy the process. I'm really grateful to all of the programs and coaches that recruit me. But, I'm not like these other guys that chase offers, that's just not me. The only thing I really care about is my team, playing the game. Our standard at Trinity is winning state titles and I have to definitely put in the work for that. I know that I'm the best quarterback in the country."

Throughout the last few months, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound quarterback has visited Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, UCF, Georgia, and Miami. He's unsure about all of the trips he'll take this summer but has locked in another visit to Tallahassee for the Seminoles' Mega Camp on June 5.

"I'm really selective with the camps that I attend," Hurley said. "I look at the program, the coaches, and the conferences to really measure where I want to go to camp and go to school in the future."

Stick with NoleGameday for more updates on Hurley throughout his sophomore season.



