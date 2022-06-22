Florida State Recruiting Visitor List: June 24th-26th

Florida State is once again hosting a slew of recruits for official visits this weekend. When looking at the board, the prospects visiting are some of the most important targets of the 2023 class for Mike Norvell and his staff.

The Seminoles are hosting eight recruits for official visits this weekend. Several are nearing their decisions so this is a vital weekend for FSU’s chances. Let’s take a look at the recruits visiting.

Keldric Faulk - Highland Home, AL

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive lineman is one of the top overall targets on the board for FSU. He’s been to FSU three times previously for unofficials and camps, but now the staff gets their shot to host him and his family for the full weekend.

WATCH: Jameis Winston's little brother throws in front of FSU

With the ability to play inside or out depending on the front, and the ability to play with the quickness and bend he brings to the table, Faulk is a major target. He’s coming off of a visit to Florida, but this seems to be a race between FSU and Auburn.

A visit is expected sometime this summer. Getting the last crack at Faulk is huge for this staff’s chances of landing the nation’s 84th-rated recruit.

Lucas Simmons - Clearwater, FL

Simmons is the clear-cut number one table target for Alex Atkins and FSU. The native of Sweden has been to FSU four times already so he’s familiar with the program and the coaches. There’s hope that this weekend Atkins and the staff can slam the door on other programs recruiting Lucas.

Simmons’ best hall is ahead of him. The 6-foot-7, 300-pound lineman has an incredible 82” wingspan, and he’s the mold of today’s tackles.

There’s a belief that FSU is in the driver's seat heading into the visit. Can Atkins finish this one off?

Avery Stuart - Montgomery, AL

Stuart has emerged as a top safety target for Marcus Woodson. Stuart was offered in January of this year and visited FSU in May for an unofficial.

He’s coming off of an official visit to Kentucky, and Arkansas and a few others are involved.

READ MORE: Is Florida or Miami a tougher opponent for the Seminoles in 2022?

With a summer commitment planned this will be one of the last chances FSU gets to impress the rangy safety. Very similar to Akeem Dent, Avery would be a nice piece to slide into Dent’s spot once he moves on to the next level.

Daylan Smothers - Charlotte, NC

Smothers has been arguably the top target for FSU once Cedrick Baxter decommitted and players like Richard Young eliminated FSU.

That’s not a knock on Smothers as he’s an extremely talented ball carrier (he’s been my favorite for some time). He’s a solidly built back at 5-foot-11 inches and 182 pounds. He runs 11.5 in the 100 but he has very good to almost elite football speed. Named North Carolina Player of the Year as a sophomore, Smothers has been a top back in the nation for the past few years.

NC State is a major player as he’s been there several times, and Oklahoma has gained some ground. Daylan was at FSU’s Elite Junior Day to kick off spring practice, coming away feeling like he was a fit for what Mike Norvell does on offense.

This weekend is vital as Smothers will be making his decision in a few weeks.

Samuel Singleton - Fleming Island, FL

Singleton and Smothers are very similar running backs, and FSU would very much take both in this class. Singleton is another track standout, and his speed shows on film. He’s a burner, and he’s really good in the open field.

There’s some thought that FSU has been a top choice for Singleton for some time, but he’s done a great job keeping his recruitment quiet for being a blue-chip, top player at his position.

Mike Norvell has done a tremendous job throughout his time developing running backs. These two targets would be the best he’s landed as a head coach.

Chris Parson - Brentwood, TN

You’ve been living under a stone if you aren’t familiar with the change in Chris’ recruitment. Once a hard-core, firm as firm commit, Parson is entertaining other programs as FSU looks to land two quarterbacks this cycle.

Parson is a great fit for the offense and what today’s game asks for from the quarterback position. We’ve confirmed with a few sources that he will be in town, which is vital to hold on to him as he’s coming off an unofficial to Mississippi State, and an official visit to SMU.

One should believe we’ll get a much clearer picture of Parson’s long-term status with FSU after this weekend. He needs to be in this class - this is the one recruitment everyone is watching heading into the weekend.

Tavion Gadson - Savannah, GA

Gadson burst into the scene for FSU at camp earlier this month. He visited in March for an unofficial and now will be in town for his visit.

He’s been to Tennessee, Minnesota, and Kentucky for official visits. It looks like a summer commitment is coming and that FSU will get the last visit.

The staff has done a great job evaluating and landing defensive linemen. With Keith Sampson Jr already committed, Gadson would finish off the interior for this class.

Demarco Ward - Duluth, GA

Ward announced on his Twitter earlier this week that he’s taking a visit to FSU this weekend. He’s connected well with linebacker coach Randy Shannon. He’s also one of just a few names on the board right now.

Ward is a 6-foot-2 inch, 210-pound sideline to sideline linebacker. He visits FSU on March for a Junior Day, and he has offers from UCF, Louisville, Wake Forest, Duke, and Memphis.

Demarco is one to watch this weekend as FSU would like to lock him up and get him on board before leaving town.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook