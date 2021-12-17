Former Florida State running back announces transfer destination

The former Seminole will be staying close to home.

High school players weren't the only ones to sign their letters of intent on Wednesday as multiple transfers around the country made their decisions as well.

Former Florida State running back La'Damian Webb left the program near the conclusion of the 2020 season before announcing that he was transferring to Troy. However, Webb departed from Troy in February and eventually landed in JUCO for the second time at Jones Community College.

Following a 2021 season that saw Webb rush 221 times 1399 yards and 14 touchdowns, he signed with South Alabama during the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Webb joined the Seminoles after his first stint in JUCO as a member of the 2020 class. He finished third on the team in rushing, behind fellow running back Jashaun Corbin and quarterback Jordan Travis, with 369 yards and three touchdowns. That included 109 yards on the ground in Florida State's 31-28 upset of No. 5 North Carolina.

The Alabama native will be moving on to the fourth college program of his career but does have the luxury of returning to his home state to be closer to family.

Webb finished his final season in JUCO by leading the NJCAA in rushing and is expected to earn All-American honors the second time in his career (2019).

