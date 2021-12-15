Former Florida State wide receiver signs with Marshall

A former Seminole has found a new landing spot after entering the portal in October.

Recruits all over the country are beginning to sign their letters of intent this morning as the Early Signing Period is officially open. Along with 2022 prospects, there are some transfers that will be deciding today as well, though that won't be the case for everyone.

Former Florida State wide receiver Bryan Robinson left the program in October after appearing in just four total games over two years in Tallahassee.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Robinson would be continuing his college career at Marshall.

The Florida native originally signed with the Seminoles as a member of the 2020 class. Robinson was expected to compete for playing time as a true freshman but an ankle injury during fall camp limited him to just three games. This season, he once again had a few setbacks during the fall and only saw action in one game.

Coming into his career, there was optimism that Robinson would immediately be able to impact Florida State's wide receiver room. Instead, he struggled to stay healthy and never recorded a catch in Tallahassee.

Robinson will look to revitalize his stock at Marshall alongside fellow former Florida State Seminole and running back, Khalan Laborn.

