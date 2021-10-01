FSU commit Kam Davis talks sticking with the 'Noles, sophomore season

The Florida State Seminoles got off to an early start in the 2024 class over the offseason when they landed a commitment from running back Kameron Davis. Built like a mountain despite only entering his sophomore season, Davis actually plays quarterback at the high school level.

The Doughtery High School product has helped guide his team to a 3-0 start with his arm and legs. He has recorded 379 yards and a touchdown pass while completing 65.1% of his passes. On the ground, Davis has rushed 39 times for 483 yards and three touchdowns with three 100-yard+ performances. In certain situations, he'll also play some safety.

Should I mention again that he's only played three games?

“It’s going well," Davis said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I think I’m doing a better job at being a leader this year, which was a goal I set for myself. I’ve been generating a lot of yards with the offense, spreading the ball around. I think I’m starting off the year well through the first three games.”

“I’m still at quarterback," Davis continued. "Our offense has a lot of speed and agility type of players so we use each other to set up. I play defense but not all the time. I only get in during like the fourth quarter or last play of the game and I’ll go to safety.”

Davis got an opportunity to visit Tallahassee earlier this fall to be in attendance for FSU's game against Jacksonville State. Though the result didn't go the way anyone wanted, he was still impressed by the atmosphere.

“It was very great," Davis said. "The energy is immaculate. My favorite part of the day was when we went to the legacy walk. I liked the way that the players were dressed, all of them had the same thing on. Seeing coach Norvell walking in front of them with the hype and the energy, it made me feel like I’m at home. I’m ready to get back to another game to see that same energy.”

The Georgia native has gushed about the fanbase in the past and his opinion of them seems even higher after witnessing a game inside of Doak Campbell Stadium.

“It was crazy, even though it wasn’t one of the biggest games of the year, it was almost a sold-out crowd," Davis said. "That just shows that Florida State isn’t just about the sports and the school, it’s about the fanbase. They give their players a lot of support and grace, they just don’t try to bring the team down or anything like that. As far as the fans and the community, they’re down with the team no matter the record.”

While the Seminoles have gotten off to a disappointing 0-4 start, Davis believes that they can still turn the season around. He likes that head coach Mike Norvell has been able to keep the team focused.

“I think they’re going to respond," Davis said. "Coach Norvell is doing a good job of keeping the guys together and not letting them go anywhere. I talked to a couple of players, they always tell me that no matter how bad they lose, when they win they will always stay humble. I believe that the team is going to bounce back and have a good rest of the season.”

Despite the struggles, one of the bright spots on the 'Noles have been the running back group, particularly Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward. It's something Davis has noticed and he's got a major comparison for Ward.

“They have some great running backs," Davis said. "I would compare Ward to Dalvin Cook with his cuts and the way he runs downhill. Corbin, he’s been doing a very great job of finding holes and space between defenders. I think I’ll fit in that backfield well because I have both of their builds. Both of them are big, powerful and strong but they also have speed and agility. That’s something I also have. Coach Norvell and the coaching staff call a lot that benefits the running backs so I think I’ll fit great into the backfield.”

Since his commitment to Florida State in February, fellow 2024 prospects, tight end Landen Thomas and defensive back Jordan Pride, have also joined the class. The trio has developed close relationships with one another and has been talking often since the season began. They are sticking together with their commitments to the 'Noles.

“I’m trying to build a brotherly relationship with those guys," Davis said. "I’m still recruiting big-time players in the class of 2024 that I can get to join us. Landen [Thomas] and Jordan [Pride], we all talk, we always plan which games we’re going to try to go to. Those two guys, they’re like brothers to me, I wouldn’t trade them for anyone else in the world.”

“The past couple of weeks we’ve been talking about sticking together and staying at Florida State," Davis continued. "We haven’t really talked about decommitting because we see that there are big-time recruiting classes coming in. With us being committed in the class of 2024 already, we see that we’re already off to a great start. We can have one of the best recruiting classes to come into Florida State and that’s what we’re trying to build now.”

Two SEC schools, Georgia and Florida, have started pushing for Davis since the summer. The Bulldogs' interest in him has picked up since his participation in a 7 on 7 event on UGA's campus.

“Right now there are two schools that are pushing very hard," Davis said. "That’s Florida and Georgia. Georgia, they’ve been at me pretty hard ever since I went up to the 7 on 7 with Dougherty. I had a small tour when I was up there, they were so heavy on me that I almost missed one of the 7 on 7 playoff games. Georgia and Florida, they’ve been the hardest on me. They’ve been sending a lot of letters and flyers to the house.”

Regardless of other schools beginning to turn up the heat on him, the four-star prospect still feels comfortable with his commitment to Florida State.

“My commitment to Florida State is high," Davis said. "There’s no doubt in my mind that I won’t be switching anytime soon and even if I did, it wouldn't be because of losses or anything. Right now, I see myself sticking with Florida State and not decommitting.”

Davis is planning to return to campus this weekend to watch the Seminoles take on Syracuse. He also expects to be the FSU vs. Miami game. As for other schools, he isn't even really thinking about them.

“I will be at the Miami and Florida State game," Davis said. "I’m also going to go to the Syracuse game as well. As far as visiting this season, I don’t think I’m going to visit any other schools until maybe my 11th grade, 12th grade year, if I even do that. Right now it’s just Florida State only.”

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back is ranked as the No. 43 overall prospect, the No. 8 ATH, and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

