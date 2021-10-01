FSU running back commit Rodney Hill locked in despite slow start

Florida State running back commitment Rodney Hill had gotten off to a terrific start to his senior campaign, scoring seven total touchdowns and recording 609 yards of offense in just three games. Unfortunately, he had been dealing with pain in his foot since early in the season and decided to get checked out by a doctor, where he learned that he had a small stress fracture. The injury isn't too serious but it'll likely sideline Hill for the remainder of his final season while he combats the swelling.

“The injury happened like two games ago," Hill said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "When I went on my visit it was hurting me pretty bad. I went and got it looked at after our fourth game. It’s just like a stress fracture. I was playing on it, even when it was hurting real bad. It’s got me out for a couple of weeks and we’re just really monitoring it to make sure it doesn’t get worse or anything. It keeps swelling up but the doctors, they did pretty good, it’s just real sore. They just told me to rest on it since I don’t really rest that much these days.”

“It’s three to six weeks," Hill continued. "My parents don’t think it’s a good idea to come back and try to play on it since I leave in about three months to go to Florida State. We’re just gonna have to play it by ear, leave it up to god and see how it goes. I know I want to play with my team but I do have a career after this. I gotta stay straight and keep my body in shape. I’ll be fine.”

The Seminoles have gotten off to a slow start on the field but that hasn't deterred Hill, who has been committed since April.

“They’ll get it back together," Hill said. "It’ll be like that sometimes. You’re gonna lose some games and go through some trials. It’s a rebuilding stage, it’s going to be like that. Just keep everybody up and go on to the next game. It’s not anything to be mad about or put your head down, just go back to practice and keep working. It’ll come. I’m not worried about those boys at all, they can go 0-10, I don’t care, I’m still with Florida State.”

With Florida State still sitting winless into October, there has obviously been some worry about the possibility of #Tribe22 falling apart. Hill isn't fazed and says that the commitments know that they can help bring the program back to prominence.

“We’re pretty much locked in," Hill said. "I see some people going on visits to other schools but that doesn’t really mean anything, to be honest. They probably just want to look at other schools. If they do want to leave, that’s fine. I know the people that are staying, the people that want to be ‘Noles, and who is Nole Blooded. I know for a fact Tribe22 is staying together. I really do not see anyone decommitting, we all know that we can bring them back.”

As for the Georgia native himself, he's not even picking up the phone when other schools try to contact him. He's truly locked in and says there is nothing that can change his mind.

“I’m locked in," Hill said. "Other schools try to text me, call me, I don’t even text back. There’s no need to even talk to them. Florida State is home to me. I’ve been there, I’ve seen everything, I love the people, and the people love me. That’s home for me. Other colleges call, I’m not picking up, I’m not going anywhere to visit. The only place I’m gonna visit is Florida State.”

Hill was in Tallahassee a few weeks ago to take his official visit for the Notre Dame game. Even though the Seminoles weren't able to come out on top, he was impressed by the fight they displayed.

“It was great," Hill said. "Even though they didn’t win, they showed a lot of fight. It was a really good game, the Doak was rocking, it was electric. Us recruits, we had a great time. We didn’t like that they lost, that made us mad, we were mad up there. They fought hard and they just got to keep on working.”

One thing that has stood out to him during his trips to town over the summer and now for a game has been the fanbase. Hill's arm has probably been a little sore from the number of autographs he signed in September.

“We were signing footballs, taking pictures, that was all weekend," Hill said. "When you go downtown, everyone knows your name and everybody wants to take a picture. I love interacting with the fans, it’s real cool to see people from different places know who you are.”

There's no doubt that Florida State has struggled on the field to this point but if there is one positive, it's the running backs. Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward have both been capable threats when they are consistently getting the ball. It comes as no surprise to Hill.

“They are looking really good," Hill said. "Coach Johnson, he’s been getting those boys looking right. I talk to most of them on social media. They know what they’ve got to do, that room is all love. I’m proud of them and they’re gonna keep on doing what they’re doing. I’m excited to be a part of that group. I can’t wait to get up there in January and start working with them.”

The Bulloch Academy product plans to return to FSU in November on an unofficial visit to watch the Miami game. He's excited to get a taste of the rivalry that he grew up watching on TV. Other than that, Hill is just continuing to work towards enrolling in January and recovering from his injury.

“I’m coming back on November 13 for the Miami game," Hill said. "I’m back in there. I want to see what the rivalry is like and what that feeling is. I might come back sooner to see some other games, it just depends.”

The 6-foot, 186-pound running back is ranked as the No. 426 overall prospect, the No. 33 ATH, and the No. 42 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

