Longtime tight end commit backs off pledge to Florida State

The Seminoles have lost a member of their 2023 class who was committed for over a year.

Florida State has a chance to build some momentum in its 2023 class prior to the fall with eight official visitors expected on campus this weekend. Over the last few weeks, the Seminoles have added commitments from JUCO defensive end Jaden Jones and safety Quindarrius Jones.

On Friday morning, Florida State lost a longtime pledge in its class. According to his social media, three-star tight end Randy Pittman has decided to re-open his recruitment. Pittman originally committed to the Seminoles in April of 2021, nearly 16 months ago. However, he's flirted with multiple other programs this offseason.

The Florida native visited Gainesville twice in March while also making a trip to UCF and USF. In April, Pittman returned for another unofficial visit to UCF before seeing Mississippi State in May. His decommitment comes after a weekend where Pittman officially visited the Knights.

Earlier this offseason, Pittman told NoleGameday that he was continuing to visit other programs to enjoy the recruiting process. At the time, he noted that he was barely responding to most of the schools that were contacting him.

“A lot of schools are still recruiting me," Pittman said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "They’ll all text me and stuff but I don’t even respond to half of them.”

Florida State is potentially looking to add two tight ends in its 2023 class depending on fit. The Seminoles were hoping to add a bigger body alongside Pittman but instead, they'll need to find two new prospects.

With the loss of Pittman, Florida State's class falls to No. 50 in the country with seven commitments according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



