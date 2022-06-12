Oregon defensive back transfer Daymon David discusses official visit to Florida State

David could see himself fitting in with the Seminoles.

Florida State hosted six official visitors over the weekend. While the majority of recruits that were in Tallahassee during the past few days are members of the 2023 class, there were a couple of players that are looking to join a program prior to the fall.

Oregon defensive back transfer Daymon David made his first visit to a school since entering the transfer portal on May 5. He enjoyed his experience around the Seminoles' staff.

"It was a great visit," David said. "I got to see a lot of different things. I enjoyed it a lot."

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson has been consistent with his efforts to communicate with David since last month. Woodson has a plan to develop him if he decides to sign with the Seminoles.

"Coach Woodson, he started talking to me right when I hit the portal," David said. "What stands out with him is just his teaching philosophy and how he expects to help develop me."

The Baltimore native got the opportunity to explore Florida State's campus and beyond. He spoke to President Richard McCollough, Athletic Director Michael Alford, and a Real Estate professor with the university.

Throughout the visit, he was attached at the hip with coach Woodson, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and head coach Mike Norvell. The attention to detail showed David that the Seminoles cared.

"The love and the care that they had for me," David said. "That's the main thing I saw."

"I look for a school that I feel is going to develop me and a good family aspect," David continued. "I seen that with this coaching staff. I got a good family vibe from these guys."

Despite his budding relationship with coach Woodson, there are some current players at Florida State that David is familiar with. Last year, he was a teammate of running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Mycah Pittman at Oregon. Benson is one of his closest friends and David liked to see that he's doing well in Tallahassee.

"For sure, definitely," David said. "Trey Benson being here, that's one of my closest friends. Knowing that he's here, he's doing well here, he can show me the hoops of how it's going here."

"They say they love it," David continued. "They say it actually helped develop their game a lot. Trey Benson, he was with me at Oregon, he came over, came from an injury also. His body is getting right and he's feeling good, getting ready for the season."



While he has a connection to Florida State partly due to his relationship with Benson and Pittman, David acknowledges that this is a good opportunity regardless.

"A connection would be the Oregon guys I know but it's Florida State," David said. "Who wouldn't want to be a DB at Florida State?"



Following his visit to Florida State, David is planning to spend some time mulling over a decision with his family. To this point, he has no other visits scheduled to other programs.

If he ends up with the Seminoles, coach Woodson wants David to make an instant impact in the defensive backfield.

"I can tell they would really like to see me here and I would really like to be here too," David said. "I can see that vibe, I can see me here."



"If I end up here, they want me to come in and make an impact right away," David continued. "I talk to coach Woodson a lot. He'd like to see me make at least six big turnover plays this year."

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound defensive back suffered a shoulder injury last fall that forced him to undergo surgery. David is 17 weeks out of surgery and is progressing towards a return to full health.

It's expected that David will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

