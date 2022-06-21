Seminoles Bring In Additional Members Of Tribe22

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced the addition of two more linemen Tuesday, with redshirt senior offensive lineman Jazston Turnetine and freshman defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase joining the Seminoles for the 2022 season.

“Jazston has tremendous size with great power and athleticism,” Norvell said. “His starting experience in big games and his skillset immediately increases the competition among our offensive line group. Ayobami brings incredible length, explosiveness and playmaking ability. His upcoming redshirt season will allow him to focus on growing his fundamentals and technique, and the sky is the limit for him as he develops within our program. We are enthusiastic about the addition of these two and believe they will both have a great impact.”

Reclassified to become member of Class of 2022…rated as No. 9 overall prospect in Maryland and 74th nationally at his position by 247Sports…helped Concordia Prep win 2021 MIAA Class B state championship and finish with 10-2 record…anchored defensive line that held opponents to 9.4 points per game…Saints played only three games in 2020 due to pandemic…defense earned shutouts in each of team’s final two games…wrestled for Milford Mill Academy before transferring to Concordia Prep.

Jazston Turnetine | RSr. | OL | 6-7 | 335 | Ellenwood, Ga. | Stockbridge High School/South Carolina

Transfer from South Carolina…appeared in 18 games with 10 starts, all at left tackle, over two seasons with Gamecocks…started seven games in 2021 and helped South Carolina reach Duke’s Mayo Bowl…Gamecocks averaged 27.0 points per game and 392.7 yards of total offense per game in his seven starts…played in six games with three starts during 2020 season…made first start in 30-22 win vs. No. 15 Auburn…also started at LSU and vs. No. 7 Texas A&M…began collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College…rated as No. 6 JuCo offensive tackle by 247 Composite coming out of Hutchinson…earned second-team All-America honors during sophomore campaign after helping Blue Dragons win 10 games and the Salt City Bowl…also started as true freshman as Hutchinson won the Salt City Bowl to complete a nine-win season…played at Stockbridge High School…helped lead Tigers to third round of AAAAA state playoffs his senior year.

