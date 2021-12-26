Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Talented in-state linebacker lists Florida State in top-7

    Linebacker will be a focal point for the Seminoles in the 2023 class.
    Author:

    The Early Signing Period is over and though unsigned high school recruits remain on the board until February, the focus is beginning to turn towards the 2023 class. Florida State has already built a solid core with four commitments; quarterback Chris Parson, tight end Randy Pittman, wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, and defensive end Lamont Green Jr. It's early but the Seminoles are already in the process of positioning themselves with some of the top talent in the country.

    READ MORE: Contracts set to expire for two Florida State assistants in January

    Rising senior and in-state linebacker, Jayvant Brown, wrapped up his Christmas by dropping his top-seven. Florida State made the cut alongside Penn State, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, LSU, and Alabama.

    Brown visited Florida State over the summer and worked out in front of the coaching staff. He also took trips to South Carolina and Miami, among a few other schools, last offseason. It's expected that he'll be back in Tallahassee at some point in the spring for another visit.

    READ MORE: Former Florida State assistant coach hired by Jacksonville State

    No image description

    The Seminoles will be looking to land at least three linebackers in the next class with the way 2022 is shaking out. Prior to National Signing Day, Florida State has just one linebacker signee in Omar Graham Jr. after missing out on other targets. Brown will likely be among the prospects that are near the top of the board next cycle.

    Keep up with NoleGameday for more updates on Brown and Florida State's pursuit of a top 2023 class over the coming year.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    Jayvant_Brown.0
    Recruiting

    Talented in-state linebacker lists Florida State in top-7

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_16225737
    Pro Noles

    Former Florida State star activated by Los Angeles Rams

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_17378002
    Football

    WATCH: Deion Sanders unapologetic to Florida State detractors

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16673944
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Florida State lands Arizona State wide receiver transfer

    Dec 23, 2021
    Capture
    Football

    Florida State walk-on defensive back enters Transfer Portal

    Dec 23, 2021
    IMG_8331
    Pro Noles

    WATCH: Former 'Nole and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston rehabbing after knee surgery

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17251368
    Pro Noles

    Former 'Nole Derwin James Jr. receives second career Pro Bowl nod

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17033785
    Pro Noles

    Former FSU defensive end selected to first career NFL Pro Bowl

    Dec 23, 2021