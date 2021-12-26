Talented in-state linebacker lists Florida State in top-7

The Early Signing Period is over and though unsigned high school recruits remain on the board until February, the focus is beginning to turn towards the 2023 class. Florida State has already built a solid core with four commitments; quarterback Chris Parson, tight end Randy Pittman, wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, and defensive end Lamont Green Jr. It's early but the Seminoles are already in the process of positioning themselves with some of the top talent in the country.

Rising senior and in-state linebacker, Jayvant Brown, wrapped up his Christmas by dropping his top-seven. Florida State made the cut alongside Penn State, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, LSU, and Alabama.

Brown visited Florida State over the summer and worked out in front of the coaching staff. He also took trips to South Carolina and Miami, among a few other schools, last offseason. It's expected that he'll be back in Tallahassee at some point in the spring for another visit.

The Seminoles will be looking to land at least three linebackers in the next class with the way 2022 is shaking out. Prior to National Signing Day, Florida State has just one linebacker signee in Omar Graham Jr. after missing out on other targets. Brown will likely be among the prospects that are near the top of the board next cycle.

