Former Florida State commitment makes pledge to SEC program

Recruiting dominoes are falling across the country throughout July and that doesn't apply to just rising seniors. Prospects in the 2024 class are already naming top lists or even making commitments. That's just how fast the process moves these days.

On Thursday afternoon, former Florida State tight end commitment Landen Thomas announced his pledge to Georgia. Thomas is regarded as the No. 1 tight end and a five-star prospect in his class.

Florida State offered Thomas in February 2021 and the Georgia native promptly committed to the Seminoles two months later. Thomas made two trips to Tallahassee over the summer but his recruitment shifted in the fall. After earning an offer from Georgia during an unofficial visit on October 2, he promptly backed off his commitment to FSU the following day.

At the time, The Colquitt County High School product expressed to NoleGameday that he wanted to explore more options with so much time remaining in his recruitment.

“I wanted to explore all of my options," Thomas said. "They’re still a top school for me.”

Since decommitting from Florida State, Thomas has only been back to campus once. That trip came during the weekend of November 6, 2021, when the Seminoles lost at home to North Carolina State. His focus has been elsewhere for quite some time despite a few indications during the offseason he might make another trip to Tallahassee.

Regardless of the loss of Thomas in the fall, Florida State's 2024 class is regarded as No. 2 in the country by 247Sports. Five-star running back Kam Davis leads the charge alongside four-star safety Jordan Pride and four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier. Three-star Luke Kromenhoek has an opportunity to jump up in the rankings quickly while stepping into the starting quarterback job for Benedictine Military School.

At 6-foot-4, 230-pounds, Thomas is ranked as the No. 24 overall prospect, the No. 1 TE, and the No. 5 recruit in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

