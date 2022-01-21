WATCH: Rising Florida State commit makes acrobatic catch

Florida State's focus is slowly beginning to turn towards the rising seniors in the 2023 class. In fact, the Seminoles hosted a recruiting event last weekend with visitors from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes. More prospects will be on campus tomorrow.

READ MORE: Former Florida State defensive end announces transfer destination

To this point, the coaching staff is sitting with four early commitments in quarterback Chris Parson, tight end Randy Pittman, wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, and defensive end Lamont Green Jr.

Pittman couldn't make it to Tallahassee last week due to his obligations with his 7 on 7 team, C3 Elite. The group competed in the Legends Showcase in Panama City Beach and ended up winning the event.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback commits to Big 10 school

The Florida native posted a mixtape of his highlights from the showcase to social media earlier this week. In the clip, Pittman scores a touchdown and brings in a one-handed catch while moving the opposite direction. However, the play of the weekend starts around the 18-second mark of the video. Running right towards the sideline, Pittman skies into the air to highpoint a ball, coming down with one foot inbounds.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound tight end has been committed to Florida State since April.

Check out the full video below.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook