WATCH: Travis Hunter disrespects Florida State during announcement

In a move that may go down as one of the most shocking moments in college football recruiting history, former Florida State commitment Travis Hunter spurned the big boys of college football to sign with Deion Sanders and FCS Jackson State.

During Collins Hill signing ceremony this afternoon the number one college football recruit in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter, surprised many by spurning Florida State to sign with Jackson State.

In a move that includes a reported multi-million dollar NIL deal, Hunter chose the path less traveled, going the HBCU route.

What was as disappointing as the announcement was the way Hunter strung along Mike Norvell and his staff, staying committed throughout the push from other programs, building rapport with the other Tribe22 commitments, and being the building block for the future. The way he announced his decision too, throwing the FSU hat aside to don JSU gear, can be considered classless.

