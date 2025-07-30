Luke Petitbon’s intense leadership fueling FSU’s offensive line
Fall camp is officially underway for the Florida State Seminoles, and with that comes a new season filled with new opportunities for success and chances to redefine the program following a disastrous 2024 campaign, this time, with some fresh faces leading the way.
By the end of 2024, the Seminoles had already announced a plethora of new staff additions, notably former Auburn and UCF head coach Gus Malzahn as offensive coordinator, and Herb Hand to coach the offensive line.
Along with the staff and about half the roster, the offensive line got nearly a complete overhaul, as the position group saw seven departures from former starters and highly touted recruits, while gaining six new additions via the transfer portal and another four that signed out of high school.
READ MORE: Highly-touted FSU freshman drawing early praise from coaching staff
Redshirt senior Luke Petitbon is one of those new additions after spending his previous five years playing at Wake Forest, and according to coach Hand, he's already proven himself to be one of the leaders on the team going into the 2025 season.
"I think everybody on the football team, he's earned their respect, certainly in our room for sure, 100% on the offense," Hand said on Tuesday. "I would say everybody on the team respects the guy because of what he's done on the field as a player and all this stuff, but also in the locker room, and all the chemistry he's brought."
"He's a glue guy. When you can combine a guy that's not afraid to hold somebody accountable, but is also a glue guy, that's what he is," Hand added.
Hand mentioned that Petitbon's character was a defining factor that separated him from other players during his transfer recruit. For the veteran offensive line coach, it was clear that Petitbon was the real deal upon his arrival in Tallahassee.
"One of the things that came up during our research on him was his coach said that 'you're going to love him because, and understand where I'm coming from with this, is that he's not afraid of confrontational leadership.' So what does that mean? It's a dying art right now," Hand said.
"A lot of the time, people worry about conflict. Conflict can be good, as long as it's healthy," Hand continued. "But having the ability to really hold somebody accountable and Luke's not afraid to do that, which is great to have, particularly when you've got the ball in your hand."
As it stands now, Petitbon is primed to be Florida State's starting center, bringing 22 starts and 38 game appearances to one of the nation's more experienced offensive lines.
The Florida State Seminoles are just weeks away from kicking off the 2025 season on August 30th against Alabama in Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ABC.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok