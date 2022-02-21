West Virginia defensive back transfer lists Florida State in top-four

The Seminoles are staying diligent in the transfer portal to fill out their 2022 roster.

The Early Signing Period and National Signing Day are well behind us at this point but Florida State is continuing to scour the Transfer Portal for potential additions to fill out its 2022 roster.

The Seminoles have been one of the most successful programs in the country when it comes to landing transfers over the last three years. To this point, FSU has already signed ten transfers in this class, who all enrolled in January. That number could jump up even more depending on who is available after the spring.

Former West Virginia defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. entered the transfer portal last week after earning a starting role for the Mountaineers in 2021. On Monday, Porter Jr. announced a top-four of Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and LSU.

The Florida native signed with West Virginia in 2020 and contributed in a backup role as a true freshman before taking over as a starter this past season. He played in all 13 games for the Mountaineers, recording 46 tackles, one tackle for loss, five pass deflections, and one interception.

Porter Jr. has a couple of ties to Florida State. His former teammate in Morgantown, wide receiver Winston Wright Jr, transferred to Tallahassee in January. Plus, he's a half-brother of defensive end Marvin Jones Jr, who signed with Georgia over the Seminoles during the Early Signing Period. Marvin Jones Sr, Jones Jr's father, is one of the best linebackers in program history.

It wouldn't be shocking to see Porter Jr. land back in his home state with Florida State or Miami. However, the Seminoles might already be full at cornerback. As of now, the team is projected to have ten scholarship cornerbacks as it approaches the spring; Jarrian Jones, Jarvis Brownlee, Demorie Tate, Greedy Vance, Travis Jay, Kevin Knowles, Omarion Cooper, Hunter Washington, Sam McCall, and Azareye'h Thomas.

Would it make sense for the coaching staff to delegate another scholarship to the cornerback position when there are still question marks at defensive end and linebacker?

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage on transfers that are considering Florida State this offseason.

