Ex-FSU football defender seeking fourth different school in transfer portal

Florida State already had 11 players announce plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Seminoles are expected to retool the roster, meaning they'll need a fair amount of turnover leading up to early January.

As much as FSU has become known as a program that loads up in the portal, the Seminoles have had basically just as many players transfer away from Tallahassee over the years.

READ MORE: Legacy FSU football wide receiver plans to enter transfer portal

That shouldn't be much of a shock, as Florida State has struggled to consistently develop high school talent under head coach Mike Norvell. When an experiment doesn't work out, the portal is basically a reset button for both parties.

Former FSU DL Antavious Woody Back In Transfer Portal

Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 23. Antavious Woody 1 Of 1 | Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Friday evening, former Florida State defensive lineman Antavious Woody revealed his decision to transfer once again. Woody spent the 2025 campaign at Louisiana Monroe, appearing in ten games while totaling 18 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Woody will be searching for his fourth program in five years. He wasn't on a college roster in 2024.

A former three-star prospect in the 2022 class, Woody committed to Florida State following an official visit in the summer leading up to his senior season. He signed with the Seminoles despite a late push from the Auburn Tigers.

Louisiana Monroe DL Tae Woody is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The 6-foot-4, 315-pound DL had 18 tackles,

3 TFLs and 8 pressures in 2025. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/ppKfwxkoRU — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 13, 2025

Woody started off on the offensive side of the ball but was moved to defense during his true freshman season. He didn't see the field in his lone year at FSU, primarily working with the scout team while earning a redshirt.

The Alabama native transferred from the Seminoles following the team's slate of 2023 spring practices. He ultimately landed closer to home at UAB.

During a short stint with the Blazers, Woody only saw action in two games, leading him to sit out last season before making his way to Louisiana Monroe.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound defensive lineman is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

Woody was one of 17 high school prospects to sign with Florida State in 2022. Three years later, 14 of those recruits have transferred, one made the NFL (Azareye'h Thomas), and two others remain with the program (Omar Graham Jr., Daniel Lyons)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News