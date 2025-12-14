Former FSU football QB expected to join SEC program as new quarterbacks coach

Jacksonville State offensive coordinator and former Florida State quarterback Clint Trickett has been hired by Arkansas to be their next quarterbacks coach, per Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

Trickett served as the OC at Jacksonville State under head coach Charles Kelly, a longtime defensive coordinator for the Florida State Seminoles under Jimbo Fisher. Kelly also served as the DC for the Colorado Buffaloes under Deion Sanders.

Funny enough, Trickett is the son of former FSU offensive line coach Rick Trickett, who currently serves as the offensive line coach for Jacksonville State.

Charles Kelly certainly put together a familiar cast of coaches as the head coach at JSU.

What Did Clint Trickett Do At Florida State?

Sep 17, 2011; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Clint Trickett (9) throws the ball despite pressure from Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Tom Wort (21) during the second half at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images | Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

Most FSU fans remember Trickett for his fourth-quarter touchdown pass as a backup to Rashad Greene to tie the game against No. 1 Oklahoma in 2011. He came in as relief for a hurt EJ Manuel in that game. During his time in Tallahassee (2010-12), he played in 17 games for the Seminoles, going 66-106 for 947 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Here is the famous pass, with Trickett briefly taking off his helmet to celebrate before quickly putting it back on to avoid a penalty.

However, Trickett transferred to West Virginia in 2013.

In Morgantown, Trickett played in 19 games, going 404/652 for 4,890 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He finished his collegiate career with 5,837 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 21 picks.

The younger Trickett served as the QBs coach for East Mississippi (2015-16), an assistant for Florida Atlantic (2017-20), an assistant for Marshall (during the 2022 season when he called the game in their victory at Notre Dame), and a tight ends/passing game coordinator for Georgia Southern (2024).

He now heads to Arkansas to serve as the quarterbacks coach under new Razorback head coach Ryan Silverfield.

