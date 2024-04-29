Who Forced The Most Turnovers For FSU Football Throughout Spring Practice?
Florida State's 15 spring practices provided a first look at how the Seminoles plan to retool a defense that was elite in 2023. That point was further proven over the weekend as five members of the unit were selected in the NFL Draft and three others landed with franchises as undrafted free agents.
Despite the losses, it was evident throughout March and April that Florida State and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller still have a lot to work with. Plenty of returning players began to take the next step while a couple of transfers came in and asserted themselves early on.
22 different players across FSU's defense forced a turnover this spring. Let's check out the final leadership with no more football on the docket until the preseason.
— DB Ja'Bril Rawls (5): Three interceptions (one in scrimmage No. 2, two in practice No. 10), two fourth-down stops (one pass breakup in scrimmage No. 1, one in scrimmage No. 2)
— DB Conrad Hussey (4): Four interceptions (two in practice No. 2, one in practice No. 6, one in practice No. 9)
— DB Greedy Vance (4): Three interceptions (one in practice No. 1, one in practice No. 2, one in practice No. 9), one forced fumble (practice No. 6)
— LB Justin Cryer (3): Three interceptions (one in practice No. 3, one in practice No. 6, one in practice No. 12)
— LB AJ Cottrill (3): Two fumble recoveries (one in practice No. 1, one in scrimmage No. 1), one forced fumble (one in practice No. 1)
— DB Fentrell Cypress II (2): Two interceptions (one in practice No. 1, one in scrimmage No. 1)
— DB Ashlynd Barker (2): One interception (practice No. 3), one forced fumble (scrimmage No. 1)
— DB Charles Lester III (2): Two interceptions (one in scrimmage No. 2, one in practice No. 13)
— DB Cai Bates (2): Two interceptions (one in practice No. 5, one in practice No. 12)
— DB Azareye'h Thomas (2): One interception (practice No. 13), one fumble recovery (practice No. 9)
— DB Shyheim Brown (1): One interception (practice No. 12)
— DB Earl Little Jr (1): One interception (practice No. 3)
— DB Quindarrius Jones (1): One interception (practice No. 1)
— DB Davonte Brown (1): One interception (scrimmage No. 1)
— DB Edwin Joseph (1): One interception (practice No. 2)
— DB Christian White (1): One interception (practice No. 5)
— DE Byron Turner Jr (1): One interception (practice No. 2)
— LB Ashton Bracewell (1): One interception (practice No. 2)
— LB Blake Nichelson (1): One forced fumble (practice No. 9)
— DE Xavier Perkins (1): One fumble recovery (practice No. 2)
— DT Grady Kelly (1): One blocked FG (scrimmage No. 1)
— DT KJ Sampson (1): One safety (practice No. 9)
