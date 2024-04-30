Ranking All of Georgia's 2024 College Football Opponents
The Georgia Bulldogs’ 2024 season is rapidly approaching, and the Dawgs have a hefty schedule ahead of them. With so many highly-touted matchups on the Bulldogs’ slate for 2024, here is a ranking for each matchup based on the level of difficulty for the Dawgs.
12. Tennessee Tech
The Bulldogs’ first home game of the season should be an easy matchup against a far inferior Tennessee Tech team that will be getting a Georgia team that will likely be extremely fresh and fired up to return to their home stadium.
11. Umass
As a part of a three-game home stretch to close the season, the Bulldogs will likely not have any issues handling the minutemen in their second-to-last home game of the 2024 season.
10. Mississippi State
Mississippi State will return to Athens for the first time since the 2020 COVID season and will face the uphill battle of playing against a ruckus Georgia crowd under a first-year head coach. The Dawgs should handle this game fairly easily.
9. Auburn
After the massive scare on the road last season, the Bulldogs will likely be far more prepared to handle business against the Tigers in Athens. They should have no problem dominating this game based on the superior talent of their roster alone.
8. Florida
As Billy Napier will likely be coaching for his job all season, expect the Florida Gators’ head coach to throw the kitchen sink at the Bulldogs for this game. The Dawgs will be heavily favored and will be much more talented, but anything can happen in a neutral-site rivalry game…
7. Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech showed major improvements under Brent Key in their 2023 season and will likely build on those successes heading into 2024. Unfortunately for the Jackets, they won’t be playing in Atlanta this year and should have a much harder time having success against the Bulldogs. That doesn’t mean this game isn’t going to be close though…
6. Kentucky
As the Bulldogs’ first road test for the 2024 season, Kentucky provides a unique challenge for Georgia. Especially given that the Wildcats quarterback will be former Georgia Bulldog Brock Vandagriff.
5. Clemson
One of the more highly anticipated week-one matchups of the 2024 season, Clemson and Georgia will kick off their 2024 seasons in Atlanta, Georgia. The bad news for Clemson (aside from the fact that their roster won’t be as talented) is that Georgia has never lost a week-one matchup under Kirby Smart and has fared extremely well against non-conference opponents in the Benz.
4. Tennessee
While the Bulldogs have had little issues stifling Tennessee’s offensive attack in years past, this year’s matchup will come on the heels of an extremely tough road game for Georgia. Fatigue and Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava have a chance to be difference-makers in a series that Georgia has dominated as of late.
3. Alabama
In years past, any Georgia and Alabama matchup would be the biggest game of either team’s season. However, Nick Saban’s retirement has caused this game to lose a little bit of its shine. It also helps that this game will come on the heels of a bye-week for the Dawgs. Nevertheless, it’s still Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and the Dawgs vs the Tide will be one of the biggest matchups of the season.
2. Ole Miss
As the final road game of Georgia’s 2024 season, this game has a chance to be the most difficult for the Bulldogs. Combine the Rebels’ transfer portal additions with the fact that this will be a part of Georgia’s most challenging stretch of the season. It is very possible that we could see the Dawgs fall.
1. Texas
The first SEC matchup between two historic programs with playoff aspirations, a game that will likely be a top-5 matchup, an F1 tournament the same weekend, and Eminem’s coming to town? Georgia’s matchup against Texas not only can be one of the most entertaining games of the 2024 season but also one of the most highly anticipated regular season games of all time. Whoever wins this matchup will likely become favorites to win the national title.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
