Georgia linebacker Chris Cole was arrested on Wednesday night for reckless driving and excessive speeding. He has issued an apology statement on his social media account.

Georgia Football has remained in the headlines for off the field incidents for the better part of the last several years, mainly due to an inability to obey the traffic laws inside of Athens-Clarke County.

Two more players were arrested on Wednesday night. Cole was booked at 9:59 PM and posted $26 bond and Ikinnagbon was booked at 10:27 PM and posted $39 bond.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia team spokesperson said in a statement on the arrests . “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole (9) and Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) during the fourth quarter during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Georgia Linebacker Chris Cole Issues Statement Following Arrest

Now, Cole has taken to social media to apologizefor the incident.

I want to address the situation from yesterday in Athens. I recognize the seriousness of this matter and the responsibility that comes with representing the University of Georgia and our football program. I understand that there are high standards for how we conduct ourselves, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I deeply regret the impact and negative attention this has caused for my coaches, teammates, and family.

As I continue to grow and develop as a young man, I am focused on making better decisions and learning from every experience. I respect the process and will cooperate fully as the matter is reviewed. I remain committed to upholding the values of our program and conducting myself in a way that reflects positively on my coaches, teammates, family, and the fans who support us so passionately.

“Each case is a case-by-case basis,” Smart said. “And we’ll always evaluate things that way based on the total history of the student-athlete, what the actions were, what they entailed.”

Cole is expected to be one of the star players on defense for Georgia this season. In 2025, Cole racked up 59 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

As for Ikinnagbon, he was a true freshman last season and is expected to see his role on the field expand this season. In 2025, he appeared in five games for the Bulldogs as a reserve player.

In 2025, Nitro Tuggle, Nyier Daniels and Marques Easley were all arrested for driving related incidences. All three players are no longer with the program as they would later enter the transfer portal.