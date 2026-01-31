Georgia Bulldogs Equipment Staff Show Off Black Jerseys in Snow Day Social Media Clip

The Georgia Bulldogs social media team is teasing fans while having fun in the snow in their latest social media post.

The city of Athens is currently in the midst of a rather large snowstorm, as flurries are coming down in a rather large amount. Given that this rare weather is taking place in a college town, numerous students have gone outside to enjoy the unique weather.

But University of Georgia students are not the only ones who are taking advantage of the snow day. The Bulldogs equipment staff is also having some fun of their own on social media, and they are teasing fans while doing it.

In the latest social media post from the team's equipment staff, a video of a Georgia helmet and football can be seen reinacting a scene from the hit Disney movie Frozen (a film that also features some wintery weather).

While the clip is rather silly, fans will notice a familiar feature towards the end of the video, as the camera pans to a black Georgia jersey.

Georgia Bulldogs Equipment Staff Features Video With Black Jersey

The first appearance of the Dawgs alternate uniform came during the 2007 regular season, when the team surprisingly wore them against the Auburn Tigers. Georgia would go on to win that game, and the contest would become an iconic moment in Georgia Football history.

The black jersey has since become somewhat of a legend within the Bulldogs fanbase, as it is a favorite amongst recruits and fans alike. However, it has more than half a decade since the Dawgs last donned the uniform. The last instance they did so was the 2020 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Since then, fans have been clamoring for the return of the iconic look and have even suggested wearing the uniform combination once a year during night games. Unfortunately for the Dawgs, Kirby Smart and his staff appear uninterested in taking part in such "gimmicks."

To add insult to injury for Georgia fans, the equipment staff has repeatedly alluded to the possibility of the jersey combination's return over the years. However, these social media hints have proven time and time again to be a classic troll job from the team's social media.

While it is unclear when exactly the Bulldogs will once again wear black for a game, one thing remains certain thus far. Snow in Sanford has had more appearances than the Black jerseys over the past two years.