USC Trojans Commit Isaiah Gibson Talks Commitment and Relationship with Georgia
One of the nation's top EDGE rushers, Isaiah Gibson is a USC Trojans' commit but is still going through the recruitment process. Here's what he had to say about Georgia nd more.
When you coach at the University of Georgia, there are plenty of advantages. However, perhaps none of them rank as high as the proximity to talent. The state of Georgia, per capita, produces more NFL Football players than any other state in this union. Five stars reside all over the state on a perrenial basis, one of those in the 2025 class is Warner Robins EDGE, Isaiah Gibson. Gibson recently committed to the USC Trojans alongside fellow peachstate five-star Justus Terry. We caught up with Gibson to see where his recruitment stands.
Gibson on why he committed to USC and what led to the moment:
“I will say just me and Justus, we really committed the same time. It was just the the just overall environment of USC, I seen that everybody was happy. At the moment. I feel like that was because I wanted to be for sure.”
The Trojans captilized on the momentum created by Justus Terry's commitment, turning it into an addition from Gibson as well, and they've added four more defensive commits in the 2025 class alone. Terry and Gibson seemed to be a package deal, at least having committed at the same time. However, due to dueling busy schedules, Gibson says he and Terry haven't spoken a lot since they both committed to the Trojans.
"Honesty I haven't really spoken to Justus since we committed. Because I know we both have a busy schedule. So, I mean, I barely even look at my own phone. I'll prolly only look at my phone two to three times a day, I'll just check Twitter here and now and then for recruiting information."
Gibson on his relationship with UGA OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe:
"I mostly got to talk to coach Uzo-Diribe. So we always have good conversations. I mean, like we are like brothers. We talk about llke every other day. We have a good relationship. So yeah, I've talked to him mostly outside of Coach Schumann."
Gibson will not only be on campus for his official visit at the end of May, but he will also attend the scavenger hunt weekend in mid-May as well. The scavenger hunt used to be one of Georgia's biggest recruiting weekends in terms of totality, and it's still a massive weekend for Georgia, but it's become more intiment over the years. They primarily invite must-haves in the class. Must haves like Isaiah Gibson.
As far as if there's a commitment change immeninent or potentially on the horizon, Gibson says he's going to be keeping his options open until signing day.
