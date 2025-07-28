Breck Kolojay, 4-Star OL Prospect in 2026 Recruiting Class Announces Commitment Date
Breck Kolojay, a 4-Star offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, has set a date for his college commitment.
As the 2025 college football season approaches, more and more prospects from the 2026 recruiting class have begun whittling down their commitment decisions and revealing the dates for when they will make their announcement.
The latest prospect in the 2026 class to do so is Breck Kolojay, a 4-star offensive lineman from Bradenton, Florida. Kolojay recently announced that he will make his commitment choice on Friday, August 1st.
According to reports, the offensive lineman is currently down to five schools: the Georgia Bulldogs, the Miami Hurricanes, the Oklahoma Sooners, the USC Trojans, and the Colorado Buffaloes. Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have heavily pursued Kolojay, and would love to add him to their already stacked 2026 class.
Kolojay took his official visit to Athens in June of this year and has since taken visits to Tennessee and USC. Whether or not the Dawgs did enough to add the talented lineman to their class will be revealed on August 1st.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
