Georgia Bulldogs Walk It Off To Win The Series vs Arkansas
Henry Hunter launched a walk-off home run to center in the bottom of the twelvth to win the game and the series for UGA.
Arkansas scored quickly on Sunday, going ahead 1-0 in the top of the first courtesy of an RBI single from Cam Kozeal.
Ryan Black was hit by a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the second, bringing Devin Obee up to the plate. Obee doubled to deep left, scoring Ryan Black from first. Kolby Branch crushed a two-run home run to dead center the next at bat to give UGA a 3-1 lead.
Slate Alford led off the bottom of the third with a towering solo home run into the parking lot to make the score 4-1. Arkansas responded immediately with a solo home run from Ryder Helfrick in the top of the fourth.
Leighton Finley came out of the game in the sixth, after an incredible start. Finley pitched 5.2 innings of one run, eight strikeout ball. This is the furthest a starter has pitched into a game this season for UGA.
Things were quiet until the seventh inning when Arkansas added a run on an infield single and an error at first base. With the score 4-3, one out, and runners on second and third, UGA turned to Zach Harris. Harris struck out Logan Maxwell and forced a pop out from Kuhio Aloy to preserve the Georgia lead.
After Devin Obee was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh, the ball was thrown past the first basemen on a pickoff attempt, allowing him to take second. Obee then stole third, setting up Kolby Branch, who hit a sacrifice fly that made the score 5-3.
Ryder Helfrick hit a solo homer to lead off the top of the ninth, his second home run of the game. Down to the final out, Wehiwa Aloy crushed a game-tying solo home run over the batter's eye in center.
Arkansas took a 6-5 lead in the top of the eleventh with an RBI groundout from Charles Davalan.
Ryland Zaborowski was hit by a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the eleventh, bringing up Tre Phelps. Phelps crushed a double off the wall in left center, and Daniel Jackson (pinch running for Zaborowski) scored from first to tie the game.
Brian Zeldin retired the side in order in the top of the twelfth inning, giving the Bulldogs another opportunity to end the game. Henry Hunter did just that, crushing a walk-off home run to center to win the game and the series for the Bulldogs.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily