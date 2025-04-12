Arkansas vs Georgia Final Score: UGA Evens The Series
Arkansas's comeback effort fell just short, and the Georgia Bulldogs won game two 7-6.
Georgia got going early again in this one. A walk from Slate Alford and a single from Robbie Burnett set up Nolan McCarthy, who lined an RBI single to left field. Zaborowski followed him up with an RBI single of his own to make the score 3-0 at the end of the first inning.
Ryder Helfrick hit a solo home run in the top of the second to get Arkansas on the board. Georgia wasted no time responding as Robbie Burnett belted an opposite-field two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to make the score 5-1.
Charles Davalan doubled to lead off the third for Arkansas, and later scored off an RBI groundout from Logan Maxwell. Georgia responded once again with a monster solo homer from Ryalnd Zaborowski to lead off the bottom of the third.
Ryan Black crushed an RBI double into the left centerfield gap in the bottom of the sixth to extend the Georgia lead to 7-3.
The Razorbacks did not go down without a fight, as Kuhio Aloy crushed a two-run homer in the top of the eighth to make the score 7-5. Georgia LHP Charlie Goldstein came in and got the final out of the inning, stranding two runners on base.
Matthew Hoskins came in to pitch with two runners on in the bottom of the ninth and closed the game, only allowing one run to score. Georgia and Arkansas will play the rubber match tomorrow at 1 pm.
