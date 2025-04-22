Clemson vs Georgia: Bulldogs Set for Major Ranked Midweek Matchup
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for a major ranked matchup against the Clemson Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from a tough weekend showing against the Vanderbilt Commodores as they were swept for the second time this season in conference play. As a result, Georgia slid back to No. 10 in the latest rankings and is now set to play No. 2 Clemson on Tuesday.
Clemson has won 10 of their last 12 games, including two straight ACC series over Stanford and Louisville. After roaring out to a 29-2 start, Georgia is 4-7 in its last 11 games. In the series history with Clemson, Georgia holds a 126-110-2 edge dating to 1900. Last year, the teams met just once in Athens, and the Bulldogs edged the Tigers 4-3 in 15 innings. It marked the second straight win over Clemson in the series after Georgia won 5-4 in Clemson in 2023.
Georgia has not yet announced a starter for Tuesday's matchup. The Bulldogs are batting .299 with a .584 slugging percentage and an NCAA-leading 105 home runs. Clemson is batting .277 with a .446 slugging percentage and 49 home runs.
Tonight's game is set to start at 8 PM and will be streamed on ESPNU. Following Tuesday's game, Georgia will play a weekend conference series against Oklahoma at Foley Field. Thursday's game will be streamed on ESPNU and the rest of the games will be streamed on ESPN+.
It's a big week for Georgia to keep building their resume and earn some signature wins as the regular season starts to come to a close.
