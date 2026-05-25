College Baseball Field of 64 Released - Georgia Baseball's Path to Omaha

What does Georgia's path to Omaha look like now that the field of 64 has been released?

The Georgia Bulldogs took home both the SEC regular season title and the SEC tournament title this season, and now it has led to them earning the third overall seed for postseason play. That means Georgia will host the regional round and the super regional round if they advance that far.

The Bulldogs have been grouped with Boston College, Long Island University and Liberty for the regional round. The Bulldogs were eliminated in the regional round last season, but made it to the Super Regional round the season before that, but were eliminated by NC State.

So what does Georgia's overall path to Omaha look like this year?

How the Georgia Bulldogs Make it to the College World Series

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Wes Johnson hoists the championship trophy as Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Georgia Bulldogs defeated Arkansas Razorbacks 11-1 | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulldogs will be the second game on Friday and will face off against Long Island. Boston College and Liberty will be the first game that day. If Georgia wins, they will play the winner of the first game. The winners from Saturday's game will then advance to play one another on Sunday. It is a double-elimination format for this round. So if necessary, a game will be played on Monday.

From there, if Georgia wins its region, it will play the winner of the Starkville region. That region consists of Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Lipscomb and Louisiana.

The good news for Georgia is that if they do match up against Mississippi State in the Super Regional round, they would be playing a team they swept during the regular season on the road and a team they beat in the SEC tournament to advance to the semifinal round. A team they are very familiar with and a team they have had a lot of success against.

The Super Region round is the best of a three-game series. Meaning, in order to advance to Omaha, the Bulldogs must win two games against whoever they match up with in that round.

It's a pretty favorable path for Georgia to make its first appearance in Omaha since 2008. Coincidentally, that was also the last time the Bulldogs took home the title of SEC regular season champions. It was the first time in program history that the Bulldogs won the SEC tournament.

Wes Johnson has led the Bulldogs to a lot of success in the first three years as head coach, and now he is looking to lead his team to its first ever trip to Omaha under his watch.