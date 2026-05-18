Latest College Baseball Field of 64 Projections - Georgia Bulldogs Hold Solid Standing

The Georgia Bulldogs hold a solid standing in the latest field of 64 projections.

The Georgia Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season this past weekend with a series against the Auburn Tigers. It ended with yet another series win and the Bulldogs finished the regular season with just one series loss in conference play. They also won every single series they played on the road this season.

It's been one of the most impressive baseball seasons in Georgia program history in quite a while. They were crowned regular season SEC champions for the first time since 2008 and finished with a 43-12 record on the year. Now, they are faced with the SEC tournament, and then they will discover their fate for the regional round of postseason play.

There has been a lot of discussion around where the Bulldogs will rank when the seedings are revealed. The Bulldogs strength of schedule ranks outside of the top 30 and they rank 14th for RPI. However, they just completed a stellar season in arguably the toughest conference in the country, so where are the Bulldogs currently projected to land?

Latest Field of 64 Projections Has Georgia Baseball in Good Standing

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According to Baseball America, the Bulldogs are projected to be the 3rd overall seed in the field of 64. In the outlet's projections, the Bulldogs would host Boston College, UCF and UConn in the regional round of postseason play. That also means Georgia would host the Super Regional round if they were to advance.

The Bulldogs made it to the Super Regionals in Wes Johnson's first season as the program's head coach, but fell just short of making the College World Series. Last season, Georgia was eliminated in the regional round as the host. The Bulldogs have not made the College World Series since 2008, the last time they were regular season SEC champs.

Georgia will first play in the SEC tournament this coming week. With the Bulldogs being the top seed in the tournament, they receive a bye for the first two rounds. The winner of Ole Miss vs Missorui will move on to play Mississippi State and then the winner of that game will move on to play Georgia in the quarterfinals.

The SEC tournament likely won't hold too much weight in the decision of where Georgia is ultimately placed for postseason play. However, it does give them an opportunity to perhaps solidify themselves as a top-ranked team.